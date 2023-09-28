Google Pixel 7a: Disassembly video shows new mid-range … – Notebookcheck.net

PBKreviews has now disassembled the Pixel 7a, shortly after a hands-on preview with another retail unit appeared online. While the Pixel 7a looks like the Pixel 7, it appears to be more repairable than Google’s cheaper flagship. According to PBKreviews, it is possible to start disassembling the Pixel 7a either from its display or its back panel, unlike many modern smartphones. As a result, you need to remove fewer components to perform a battery replacement than on the Pixel 7.
Additionally, you only need to remove the display to install a replacement rather than needing to remove parts from the back first. Moreover, PBKreviews has demonstrated that the Pixel 7a’s back panel contains no connectors to the device itself, further simplifying repairs. There are plenty of T4 screws holding the mid-frame in place though, as well as a single T2 screw, which all must be removed before accessing the battery.
As expected, the Pixel 7a has a smaller battery than the Pixel 6a, which Google ships with an advertised 4,410 mAh typical capacity. Seemingly, the Pixel 7a reported having a 4,300 mAh battery, marginally down on the 4,355 mAh battery in the Pixel 7. However, Google lists two typical capacities on the Pixel 7a’s battery, with 4,385 mAh printed on the front and 4,344 mAh on the back. Hence, it remains to be seen how Google will advertise the Pixel 7a’s battery capacity. Regardless, the Pixel 7a is likely to only match the Pixel 7 for battery life, considering its reliance on the same chipset and a comparable display.
Overall, PBKreviews awards the Pixel 7a a 7.5/10 repairability score. For context, the Pixel 6a scored 7, with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro trailing with scores of 6/10 and 5.5/10, respectively. In short, only an improved battery replacement experience separates the Pixel 7a from its predecessor. Google will announce the Pixel 7a on May 10 alongside the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Reportedly, the Pixel 7a will cost £50 and €50 more than the Pixel 6a too, as we discussed yesterday.
Purchase the Google Pixel Watch on Amazon
PBKreviews via GSMArena
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Google Pixel 7a: Disassembly video shows new mid-range … – Notebookcheck.net
PBKreviews has now disassembled the Pixel 7a, shortly after a hands-on preview with another retail unit appeared online. While the Pixel 7a looks like the Pixel 7, it appears to be more repairable than Google’s cheaper flagship. According to PBKreviews, it is possible to start disassembling the Pixel 7a either from its display or its back panel, unlike many modern smartphones. As a result, you need to remove fewer components to perform a battery replacement than on the Pixel 7.