New on Hulu July 2023: Movies, TV and Originals – VitalThrills.com

The Hulu July 2023 schedule has been announced and can be viewed below! The streaming service has also revealed the titles that will be leaving next month.

The Hulu July 2023 lineup includes ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023, CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair, The Ashley Madison Affair, Betrayal: The Perfect Husband, The Jewel Thief, and Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas.

There’s also Big RV Remix, Futurama Season 11, The Hardy Boys Season 3, The Croods: Family Tree Season 7, Mother Undercover, and This Fool Season 2.

Hulu gives viewers instant access to current shows from every major U.S. broadcast network; libraries of hit TV series and films; and acclaimed Hulu Originals. Check out the highlights below and read on for the Hulu July 2023 slate!

A look at the originals, exclusive and premieres that are part of the Hulu July 2023 lineup.

ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream (Streaming June 30 – July 2)

Hulu returns as the Official Streaming Destination of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola, bringing ESSENCE Fest Primetime to all its subscribers.

The official livestream will feature performances from all three of the festival’s evening concert headliners – Ms. Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, and Megan Thee Stallion – and many more artists including Doug E. Fresh, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Eve, Salt-N-Pepa, T.I. Ice Cube, Ice-T, Remy Ma, Trina, Gucci Mane, Big Boi, Lil Jon, Monica, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, and Jagged Edge.

ESSENCE Fest Primetime is a nightly five-hour star-studded live show, available to all Hulu subscribers at no additional cost. Celebrity hosts including Rocsi, Ed Lover, Big Tigger, Pretty Vee, and more will share highlights from the daytime experiences and exclusive virtual-only content, before viewers are taken inside the Superdome for the epic live music performances.

ESSENCE Fest Primetime will livestream on Hulu Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2 from 7:00pm – 11:59pm CT. This year’s ESSENCE Fest Primetime is sponsored by Target.

See How They Run (2022 – Streaming July 1)

In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere (National Geographic – Streaming July 2)

Shark biologists Dr. Johan Gustafson and Dr. Mariel Familiar López investigate rising reports of bull sharks stealing from fishermen in Weipa, northern Australia. Could this methodical and radical shift in behavior provide new evidence of shark intelligence? To find out, the team deploys groundbreaking experiments and technology, including a new prototype diving cage.

Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere (National Geographic – Streaming July 2)

Hundreds of great white sharks have recently appeared on the doorstep of one of America’s most popular tourist destinations, hunting in ways never documented before. To understand why the sharks are here and what this means for Cape Cod, a team of scientists are studying this new phenomenon to try to keep people safe. Are the sharks changing the natural ecosystem … or restoring it?

Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere (Streaming July 2)

White sharks have been spotted across Canada as far north as the coast of Newfoundland. After the first suspected white shark attack in Canada for over 150 years, experts Greg Skomal, Heather Bowlby, Megan Winton and Warren Joyce investigate what drives white shark’s journey to the northernmost limit of their range.

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original – Streaming July 5)

Told through exclusive one-on-one interviews and never-before-seen archival content and CMA Fest performances, “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” celebrates the festival’s humble beginnings as Fan Fair in 1972, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium, to its move to the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in 1982 and then ultimately to downtown Nashville in 2001, now drawing 80,000 fans a day, across four days, with attendees from all 50 states and 39 countries.

The 75-minute documentary features exclusive interviews with some of Country Music’s most notable artists including Bill Anderson, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Valierie Ellis, Vince Gill, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Mark Miller, Craig Morgan, Lorrie Morgan, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, Jeannie Seely, Frankie Staton, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Trisha Yearwood and Chris Young.

The Ashley Madison Affair (Hulu Original from ABC News Studios – Streaming July 7)

“The Ashley Madison Affair,” a three-part, explosive docu-series exploring the unbelievable rise and fall of the scandalous and notorious dating platform Ashley Madison. As internet dating began to take off in the early 2000s, one dating site catering to extramarital affairs violated all conventions. This series explores the shameless marketing tactics that not only caught the attention of its intended audience but also a group of hackers known as The Impact Team.

The docu-series tells the story of the hackers’ unmet demand, a data breach, and the catastrophic fallout. Upon the exposé-style demise of Ashley Madison, the public soon discovered that perhaps the site’s unfaithful users were not the only ones with a secret.

The Quiet Girl (2022 – Streaming July 7)

Rural Ireland. 1981. Nine-year-old Cait is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. Quietly struggling at school and at home, she has learned to hide in plain sight from those around her. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 (SUBBED) (Viz – Streaming July 8)

Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger.

When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing.

Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich. Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: “Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.”

The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viz – Streaming July 9)

The zombie hordes are coming, so it’s time to live your best life! There’s nothing quite like the end of the world to inspire your bucket list. In “Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead,” Akira Tendo’s life has lost its luster. After spending three hard years at a soul-crushing corporation in Japan, his spirit is broken. He can’t even muster the courage to confess his feelings to his beautiful co-worker Saori.

Then one morning, he stumbles upon his landlord eating lunch—which happens to be another tenant! The whole city’s swarming with zombies, and even though he’s running for his life, Akira has never felt more alive! Now Akira’s on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he…well, kicks the bucket.

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original from ABC News Studios – Streaming July 11)

Based on the hit podcast “Betrayal,” “Betrayal: The Perfect Husband” is a love story in reverse. Jen Faison says she thought she had found her happy ending with her college sweetheart, a beloved high school teacher named Spencer Herron. However, their seemingly perfect life implodes one spring afternoon when Faison discovers that behind her fairytale romance was a web of lies, affairs and criminal sexual assault.

The program features emotional interviews with multiple women who say they were involved with Herron and the one student who put an end to the twisted teacher’s reign of sexual improprieties. This three-part series is a tale of earth-shattering discoveries, a victim’s bravery, and a woman’s quest to reclaim her life against all odds.

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic – Streaming July 12)

Travel writer Jeff Jenkins didn’t even step foot on a plane until he was 20 years old, but ever since he’s been embarking on an epic global odyssey – seeking out destinations and adventures way outside his comfort zone.

Guided by his philosophy that “life begins where your comfort zone ends” – Jeff will spend one week completing one epic adventure he never thought he could do and would scare most people sh*tless. Along the way experiencing out-of-the-box cultural experiences… crossing paths with larger-than-life-locals… and sharing every swashbuckling adventure with viewers.

The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original – Streaming July 13)

“The Jewel Thief” is the unbelievable firsthand account of Gerald Blanchard, one of the most creative, calculating and accomplished criminal masterminds in modern history. Two unlikely Winnipeg detectives track Blanchard across the globe as he perpetrates a series of increasingly elaborate heists in a quest for fame and notoriety through a life of crime.

Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Far from the days of playing in dive bars and casinos across the Las Vegas Strip, Imagine Dragons returns home to perform at the city’s largest stage, Allegiant Stadium, in a triumphant concert film that showcases the band’s rise to fame and the city that helped shape their sound.

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows: Season 5 Premiere (Streaming July 14)

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through.

Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who’ve known each other for centuries.

Vesper (2022 – Streaming July 14)

After the collapse of Earth’s ecosystem, Vesper, a 13-year-old girl struggling to survive with her Father, must use her wits, strength and bio-hacking abilities to fight for the future.

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game (2022 – Streaming July 15)

Based on true events, the film centers on the captivating story of Roger Sharpe, a GQ journalist and real-life pinball wizard who, in 1976, helped overturn New York City’s 35-year ban on pinball.

FX’s Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Streaming July 19)

Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again.

Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu – Streaming July 21)

Antwan “Big Boi” Patton from Outkast and his business partner Janice Faison own Celebrity Trailers which specializes in over-the-top custom large vehicle renovations. From trailers and campers to sprinters and school buses – if it has wheels, Big Boi and Janice are ready to make their clients’ vehicle renovation dreams come true.

Praise Petey: Series Premiere (Freeform – Streaming July 22)

The series follows Petey, a New York City “it” girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her. As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: She’s going to “lean into” modernizing his small-town cult.

Futurama: Season 11 Premiere (Hulu Original – Streaming July 24)

After a brief 10-year hiatus, “Futurama” has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The 10 all-new episodes of season eight have something for everyone.

New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while longtime fans will recognize payoffs to decadeslong mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history evil robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture and streaming TV.

The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season (Hulu Original – Streaming July 26)

When Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) receive mysterious posthumous instructions from their grandmother, they find themselves on the hunt for a third powerful relic — the same one their Great Grandfather was after.

However, they aren’t the only ones looking it…so the race is on to stop a power from being unleashed on the world! Nothing is what it seems, as The Hardy Boys and their friends face their most dangerous and unpredictable case yet. The future is coming for our heroes, whether they’re ready or not.

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7 (Hulu Original – Streaming July 27)

The Croods and the Bettermans return with more misadventures on the farm as Grug’s over indulgence in Phil’s experimental hair growth formula has hair raising consequences, and Dawn wrestles with critiquing her mother’s beloved beetball recipe.

But when Eep finds herself competing in an Alphafight (a tournament where animals fight to determine the dominant species) she must choose between making her kooky family proud or disrupting the balance of the croodimal kingdom forever!

Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original from ABC News Studios – Streaming July 27)

The gripping new four-part docu-series “Mother Undercover” tells the tales of four courageous mothers on a mission to save or get justice for their children. Across four captivating episodes, audiences will witness the extraordinary lengths mothers will go to protect their children. In incidents of murder, international kidnapping, mass suicide and judicial corruption, these four mothers transform into undercover detectives, mounting covert operations and taking matters into their own hands.

“Mother Undercover” (working title) showcases the strength and resilience of these women who give new meaning to the saying “a mother’s love knows no bounds.”

In Viaggio: The Travels of Pope Francis (2022 – Streaming July 27)

“In Viaggio: The Travels of Pope Francis” is a decade-long chronicling of the head of the Catholic church, from Academy Award® nominated filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi (“Fire at Sea,” “Notturno”). In the first nine years of his pontificate, Pope Francis made trips to 53 countries, focusing on his most important issues: poverty, migration, environment, solidarity, and war.

Smoking Causes Coughing (2022 – Streaming July 27)

A wildly inventive new comedy from Quentin Dupieux (“Mandibles,” “Rubber”), “Smoking Causes Coughing” follows the misadventures of a team of five superheroes known as the Tobacco Force – Benzene (Gilles Lellouche), Nicotine (Anaïs Demoustier), Methanol (Vincent Lacoste), Mercury (Jean-Pascal Zadi), and Ammonia (Oulaya Amamra).

After a devastating battle against a diabolical giant turtle, the Tobacco Force is sent on a mandatory week-long retreat to strengthen their decaying group cohesion. Their sojourn goes wonderfully well until Lézardin, Emperor of Evil, decides to annihilate planet Earth.

This Fool: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original – Streaming July 28)

“This Fool” is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. After Julio’s job and love life blew up at the end of last season, this season, new roommates Julio and Luis embark on finding new careers and romances with the help of Minister Payne, Chef Percy and other former Huggers.

God’s Country (2022 – Streaming July 28)

When a college professor in the remote mountains of the American West confronts two hunters she catches trespassing on her property, she’s drawn into an escalating battle of wills with catastrophic consequences. “God’s Country” is based on the short story “Winter Light” by James Lee Burke. Starring Thandiwe Newton.

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2

CSI: Miami: Complete Season 5

Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED)

Survivor: Complete Season 42

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1

Baby Sharks: Special Premiere

Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere

Camo Sharks: Special Premiere

Counting Jaws: Special Premiere

Game of Sharks: Special Premiere

Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere

Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere

Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere

Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere

Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere

Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere

Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2

Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere

Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere

Shark Queens: Special Premiere

Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere

Shark Superpower: Special Premiere

Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere

Sharks that Eat Everything: Special Premiere

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere

Sky Sharks: Special Premiere

When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1

When Sharks Attack…And Why: Complete Season 1

World’s Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Season 18B

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Special Premiere

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 Premiere

Court Cam: Complete Season 4

If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3

Flip Wars: Complete Season 2

