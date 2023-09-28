Latest: XRP Lawyer’s Bold Prediction, XRP Price To Hit $2 – CoinGape

Prominent XRP lawyer and advocate, John E. Deaton, has made a bold prediction about the XRP Price. With XRP currently sitting at a modest $0.48, Deaton confidently asserts that a significant number of hesitant investors will flock to the digital asset once it surpasses the $1 mark. He also predicts an unwavering threshold that will drive the FOMO.

With an unwavering belief in the potential of XRP and a keen understanding of the legal landscape surrounding it, Deaton has emerged as a leading voice in the XRP community. He foresees a significant price surge that will trigger a frenzy of buying, fueled by the fear of missing out (FOMO).

However, what truly captures attention is his assertion that the fear of missing out (FOMO) won’t likely kick in until XRP reaches the impressive threshold of $2. He tweets:

#XRP sits at .48 cents and it’s crazy to think about how many people, who refuse to buy it now, are going to buy it over $1. What’s even more crazy is that fomo won’t likely kick in until $2.

While Deaton’s insights and predictions have garnered attention, it is worth noting that his perspectives align with those of other analysts who have been closely monitoring XRP’s trajectory.

Dark Defender, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst predicted $1.3 as the target if it crosses the significant threshold of $0.50 by August.

Read CoinGape’s story on XRP Hitting $1.3..

Considering the long-term prospects of XRP, another analyst reflects on the impact of the SEC lawsuit that has profoundly influenced XRP’s price action. Acknowledging previous predictions of XRP reaching prices as high as $20 to $30 in 2020, the analyst highlights the regulatory challenges faced by Ripple prevented those projections from materializing.

Will XRP Hit $0.50 Soon..?

As of today, XRP is trading at $0.48 USD, experiencing a marginal change of -0.56%.



