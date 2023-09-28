What is Astrobee? – NASA

Welcome to the new NASA website. We’re working to continuously improve your web experience. If you don’t find what you are looking for, give feedback.

NASA has developed three new robotic teammates to work alongside astronauts on the International Space Station as they help to advance research.

It turns out that astronauts could use some help with their chores, just like many of us on Earth. Juggling priorities and schedules plays a big part in an astronaut’s life aboard the International Space Station, and teams of flight controllers on the ground are constantly working to optimize the precious human work hours in space. Getting some assistance from robots that can take on some tasks will make work on the station more efficient.

Astrobee, NASA’s new free-flying robotic system, will help astronauts reduce time they spend on routine duties, leaving them to focus more on the things that only humans can do. Working autonomously or via remote control by astronauts, flight controllers or researchers on the ground, the robots are designed to complete tasks such as taking inventory, documenting experiments conducted by astronauts with their built-in cameras or working together to move cargo throughout the station. In addition, the system serves as a research platform that can be outfitted and programmed to carry out experiments in microgravity – helping us to learn more about how robotics can benefit astronauts in space.

The Astrobee system consists of three cubed-shaped robots, software and a docking station used for recharging. The robots use electric fans as a propulsion system that allows them to fly freely through the microgravity environment of the station. Cameras and sensors help them to “see” and navigate their surroundings. The robots also carry a perching arm that allows them to grasp station handrails in order to conserve energy or to grab and hold items.

Astrobee builds on the legacy and lessons learned from the SPHERES robots – short for Synchronized Position Hold, Engage, Reorient, Experimental Satellite – which have been aboard the station for over a decade. Once the Astrobee system has been fully commissioned, it will take over for SPHERES as the space station’s robotic test facility, helping us to learn new capabilities in our journey to explore space.

Guest scientists will be able to use Astrobee to carry out investigations that will help to develop technology – both hardware and software – for future missions. Since the robots are modular and can be upgraded, the system gives researchers and scientists diverse capabilities for performing a wide range of experiments inside the station.

Robots will play a significant part in the agency’s mission to return to the Moon as well as other deep space missions. Robots such as Astrobee, have the capacity to become caretakers for future spacecraft, working to monitor and keep systems operating smoothly while crew are away.

