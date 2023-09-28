iPhone trade-in value: Lock in ahead of iPhone 15 – 9to5Mac

Apple’s iPhone 15 event is almost here so it’s the perfect time to lock in top value for your iPhone. Below we’ll cover the best time to trade in your device and the best current iPhone trade-in values at Decluttr, Apple, and more.

Ahead of Apple’s “Wonderlust” event, check out what should arrive with the iPhone 15 lineup:

TL;DR: Get a trade-in value locked in before the new iPhones are announced

New iPhones arriving always impacts the value of older models. The predecessors typically drop by 12% in the first month and an average of 20% after 3 months.

Recent data has shown almost 50% of people don’t trade in their device at the same time as upgrading, and wait an average of 10 months to do it. During that time, their device will lose a third of its value.

Depending on what iPhone you’re trading in, you could get anywhere from $60-$100+ more if you lock in a trade-in price before the new iPhones launch.

Get a 28-day price lock-in period and a 10% cash bonus (up to $30) from Decluttr for your trade-in with code “9TO5MAC23“.

Our favorite partner is Decluttr — the company behind our official trade-in portal. In many, if not all cases, Decluttr has the best balance of generous trade-in values, seamless experience, and customer service you’ll find.

Trade-in direct with Apple:

Carriers often give enticing trade-in values but they typically come with a catch like getting the value in installments over 30-36 months.

Make sure to read the fine print so you know all the details.

Sites like eBay are another way to go if you’re okay with the extra work and potential risks like having a buyer return your MacBook and a longer timeframe for the process. Keep in mind that you’ll need to decide on whether to do an auction or “Buy It Now” sale along with if you want to set a reserve price and more.

Amazon offers trade-ins for iPhone, iPad, and other small electronics. However, the values for iPhones are usually below what Decluttr and Apple offer.

