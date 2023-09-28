The two iPhone 16 Pro models will have taller displays – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Peter 09 May 2023

Apple iOS Rumors

The iPhone X represented a major change in Apple designs – the Home button and most of the top bezel were removed, allowing the screen to stretch vertically. This signaled the end of the old 16:9 screens and 19.5:9 became the preferred number. The current iPhone 14 series still uses that aspect ratio and the iPhone 15 will as well. However, the one after that might not.

According to analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will switch to a taller aspect ratio, though it’s not clear how much (20:9 or 20.5:9, probably). The diagonals will grow slightly from 6.1” and 6.7” to 6.2X” and 6.8X”.

Note that we are only talking about the Pro models here, the vanilla pair will trail their upgrades by a few years – a Dynamic Island this year, 120Hz refresh rate in 2025, likely a new aspect ratio at some point too.

Anyway, based on Young’s predictions, after the 16 series, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will update the current Dynamic Island design by moving the Face ID system under the display and keeping only a small punch hole for the selfie camera. This will free up some room vertically, though it will make the Island harder to reach.

