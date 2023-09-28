4 Best Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation Battery Bases in the UK – Guiding Tech

We explain and teach technology, solve tech problems and help you make gadget buying decisions.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation is an able smart home speaker. It understands your voice commands and also doubles as the perfect speaker. It can play your favorite songs and read you your morning news. However, the Echo Dot needs continuous power to function. That is a tad limiting when you want to take the Echo outside. Luckily, battery-powered bases can solve this problem.



These Echo Dot 4th Generation battery bases provide the power to run the smart speakers. And this gives you the ability to take the speaker out to your patio or deck. As long as you have internet connectivity, you should be able to use the Echo Dot as a wireless smart speaker.

So without further ado, here are the best Echo Dot 4th Generation battery bases in the UK that you can buy. But first,

Buy

Mission Cables’ battery base is of the most affordable battery bases that you can buy on Amazon. It can last up to 5 hours on a single charge, and the cradle-like design ensures that your Echo Dot doesn’t fall off easily. This battery base comes with LED indicators for the battery and cutouts for audio output.

Despite the low price tag and the cradle-like shape, the audio is not compromised, and several users have verified this claim. Also, the battery lasts the advertised time limit. However, if you play audio at high volume or, if you keep the Echo Dot in an area with a spotty internet connection, the battery won’t last as long.

The charging indicator is at the back, and you can also use the Echo Dot’s cable to charge the cradle. The Mission Cables battery base for Echo Dot 4th Generation has earned good reviews and has more than 10,000 user ratings on Amazon.

Buy

GGMM’s battery base is a lot different from the one above. Unlike the one above, it doesn’t have a cradle design. Instead, it looks like a little hockey puck, and the Echo Dot goes on the top. The magnetic design ensures that the speaker doesn’t fall off. At the same time, the open design ensures that the sound flows without hindrance.

This GGMM battery base comes with slightly better battery life. It runs the Echo Dot 4th Gen for around 6 hours. However, the battery life will plummet quickly if you play songs at high volume. Do note that charging this battery base may take up to 4 hours. On the upside, the battery indicator is at the front. That means, it’s time to walk indoors when you see fewer blue LEDs on it.

Like its counterparts above, this GGMM battery base is popular on Amazon. Users love the sturdy design and the portability it brings to the table. You can use it while it says plugged in. However, the base may get slightly warm in the process.

Buy

The PlusAcc battery base combines the best of both worlds. It has a cradle-like design in a compact form factor. This design makes it easy to move the Echo Dot around without dropping it. It comes with all the bells and whistles like LED indicators, power switches, and long battery life. Speaking of battery life, this one can last up to 16 hours, all thanks to the 10,000mAh battery.

One of the users boasts of using this battery base throughout the day with music running. The best part is that you can leave the base plugged in when not in use. This way, you can skip the hassle of charging the base first and then using it.

It is a little more expensive than the ones above and is less popular than its counterparts above. It has amassed a good number of positive user ratings. The only limitation is that it’s available only within the mainland UK.

Buy

Another Echo Dot 4th Generation battery base is the one by Liboer. It’s one of the most expensive items on the list and bundles nifty features like anti-skid pads at the bottom and accurate cuts along the sides. It fits the 4th Gen Echo Dot like a glove, and you do not have to worry about it falling off or skidding across the table.

However, it doesn’t pack a huge battery like the one above. Still, the 5,200mah battery is enough to give you 11 hours of playtime. And the standby time is around 18 hours.

Plus, if you have the Blue Echo Dot, this one will blend right in. But unlike some of the Echo Dot 4th Gen battery bases above, it’s available in a single color.

These were some of the best Echo Dot 4th Generation battery bases. These battery bases make the Amazon smart speakers wireless and let you use them even during accidental power cuts. You’ll be good if you have Wi-Fi extenders throughout your house and the routers on power backup. Plus, you can use the Echo Dot, and the battery base while plugged in is the cherry on top.

So, which one of these will you buy?

Last updated on 12 December, 2022

The above article may contain affiliate links which help support Guiding Tech. However, it does not affect our editorial integrity. The content remains unbiased and authentic.

As of 2017, more than 20 million Alexa devices have been sold.

Get Guiding Tech articles delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Name *

Email *

Comment *





Δ

Namrata loves writing about products and gadgets. She has been working for Guiding Tech since 2017 and has around six years of experience writing features, how-tos, buying guides, and explainers. Previously she worked as an IT Analyst, but she found her calling elsewhere.

© 2023 Guiding Tech Media. All Rights Reserved.

source