What's Coming to Netflix This Week: July 17th to 23rd, 2023 – What's on Netflix



At least 11 new releases are planned to release on Netflix this week.

by Kasey Moore · @kasey__moore · Reading Time: 3 minutes

Published on July 16th, 2023, 11:17 am EST

Pictured: They Cloned Tyrone, Sweet Magnolias and The Deepest Breath

Much like Hollywood itself, next week’s Netflix releases are going to be very quiet, with just under a dozen new titles planned to release over the course of the next seven days. Below, we’ll walk you through all the new movies, series, and games scheduled to hit the service.

Next week, it’s worth noting, we’re expecting to learn more about what’s lined up for Netflix in August 2023. Until then, we’re continuing to compile the full list of what’s coming up here. If you want to see what’s set to arrive for the rest of July 2023, keep it here on What’s on Netflix.

As always, you can find the full list of what’s new on Netflix via our hub page.

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

One of the two major new documentary releases scheduled this week is the long-anticipated A24-produced doc on deep sea diving, which will undoubtedly be popular given recent news stories surrounding the OceanGate Titan submersible implosion.

The hour and 48-minute long doc has you following a champion freediver and a safety diver who team up to chase the dream of exploring the ocean’s depths.



Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Feel-good shows based on popular novels have been growing in popularity in recent years at Netflix, and one of the shows spearheading that is Sweet Magnolias, now returning for its third year.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect going into the new season of Sweet Magnolias:

“Following the brawl at Sullivan’s, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances’ check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems — and all the complications they cause — with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas.”



Coming to Netflix: Friday

In development for years, They Cloned Tryone will finally hit Netflix this week, and it’s scheduled to be Netflix’s “A-tier” movie for July.

Juel Taylor writes and directs the feature film that’s about a trio who stumble upon a government conspiracy that’s plaguing their neighborhood.

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx lead the cast.



What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.

Founder of What's on Netflix and based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013.





