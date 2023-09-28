Inspiration porn: Why YouTube's MrBeast is under fire for helping 1,000 deaf people hear – National Post

One of the world’s most popular YouTubers is being criticized for posting what some viewers call exploitative, harmful content and ‘inspiration porn’

MrBeast is feeling the heat.

The 25-year-old YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has built a brand centred around filming expensive, philanthropic stunts as well as survival videos and has amassed more than 150 million subscribers over the last 12 years.

Having accumulated nearly 40 billion views on the platform, some have pegged his net worth to be as high as $500 million.

His videos often feature large cash prizes alongside a philanthropic bent, such as removing more than 30 million pounds of trash from the oceans and raising $20 million to plant trees across the globe. Donaldson has also vowed to give away all his wealth before he dies.

For the second time since January, however, Donaldson has attracted criticism for posting what some viewers call exploitative, harmful content and “inspiration porn.”

His latest video, which has been viewed nearly 50 million times since it was posted four days ago, is titled “1,000 Deaf People Hear For The First Time.”

In it, Donaldson and his team give away over “$3 million worth of cutting-edge hearing technology” to 1,000 people across the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala, Brazil, South Africa, Malwai and Indonesia.

Donaldson also gives away briefcases containing $10,000 to some of the individuals, as well as other gifts like sports and concert tickets and even a Jet Ski, in addition to donating $100,000 to organizations around the world that teach people sign language.

But not everyone is happy with Donaldson’s approach to philanthropy.

A Twitter thread in response to the video from an Ontario man has also gone viral. In a series of tweets, Paul Moreau explains the issue is not about gifting hearing aids and cochlear implants, but the conditions people had to agree to receive them.

Noting the expense of hearing aids, and the lack of financial support from government and insurance agencies, Moreau argues that “disabled people are being used for clout, adulation, financial gains and more.”

“They cannot receive the free hearing aids if they don’t agree to having their reactions filmed. But they cannot afford to buy them on their own. Therefore, they agree to it. They have a name for it. Exploitation. This is what MrBeast did,” notes one tweet in the thread.

The thread also notes a previous video from Donaldson, released in January and titled “1,000 Blind People See For The First Time,” received similar criticisms.

In that video, Donaldson pays for cataract removal surgeries for a thousand people but was criticized for pushing “philanthrocapitalism.”

“He is exploiting poor people’s problems for views and money and giving them basic human needs in return, never addressing why they don’t have these in the first place,” noted one critique of the video.

Donaldson responded to the blowback by asking; “So you’d prefer we don’t help people get life changing surgery they want and they asked for?”

That response shows that Donaldson “did not understand or chose to ignore the concerns brought to his attention,” Moreau wrote, adding that the presentation of the videos “contribute to stereotypes and misconceptions, which paints a broad picture of disabled people.”

“That’s the harmful part. He leads a privileged lifestyle. He (doesn’t) have to worry about access to services he may require. By supporting people like him, you are contributing to the social inequality without realizing it.”

In a column for The Independent, deaf journalist Liam O’Dell also argues that Donaldson’s video fails to acknowledge “the fluctuating relationship we deaf people have with hearing and listening.”

“When watching MrBeast’s video, will the average viewer be more alert to the needs of deaf people (in a way which isn’t some patronizing pity for a life many deaf people actually enjoy living), or be drawn to the ‘heroic’ Donaldson going out of his way to splash the cash on 1,000 people out of the goodness of his heart?” wrote O’Dell.

Others have come to Donaldson’s defence, including Elon Musk. Responding to a tweet that insinuated that people should be criticizing the U.S. health-care system, and not Donaldson, Musk replied that, “People definitely shouldn’t be attacked for doing good.”

People definitely shouldn’t be attacked for doing good. Is it really just a question of money to restore hearing?

I’m always looking ways to donate money that are actually good. Perhaps this is one.

It is very hard to donate money if you about it doing actual good, not merely…

“I’m always looking (for) ways to donate money that are actually good. Perhaps this is one. It is very hard to donate money if you (care) about it doing actual good, not merely the appearance of it,” added Musk, who was the richest person on the planet for much of 2022 but has since fallen behind luxury goods CEO Bernard Arnault, according to Forbes.

Other criticisms of the video note that hearing aids aren’t a permanent solution and the portrayal of deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals is problematic.

“The video is set up as inspiration porn for hearing/nondisabled folks. It’s because the video perpetuates the idea that having a hearing impairment is a problem that needs to be fixed,” noted one Twitter user.

Another called Donaldson “a scumbag” and said the way he “‘does good for people’ really rubs me the wrong way,” Donaldson weighed in, apologizing and stating he just likes “helping people.”

The Twitter user then clarified they were not serious in their critique but were instead “mocking the people that always hate on you, sorry if this seemed real.”

Donaldson has also been under fire this week for reportedly buying an entire neighbourhood near his hometown of Greenville, North Carolina, to house his family and colleagues.

According to a profile in Rolling Stone, Donaldson employs 60 people and has aspirations of turning his hometown into a “magnet for content creators in digital media.”

