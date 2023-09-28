New must-watch documentaries and shows on Amazon Prime Video … – Amazon India Blog

Prime Video subscribers are in for an action-packed September! Whether you’re into fantasy adventures or real-life exposés, Prime Video’s September slate of new movies and TV shows has something for everyone. Here’s the riveting lineup dropping this month.

Prime Video subscribers are in for an action-packed September! Whether you’re into fantasy adventures or real-life exposés, Prime Video’s September slate of new movies and TV shows has something for everyone. Here’s the riveting lineup dropping this month.

Bambai Meri Jaan is a new TV series offers a glimpse into post-independence Bombay, where the streets are plagued by crime. The story is about an upright police officer’s unwavering quest to safeguard his family amid the chaos. Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, this series has Navin Talreja, Mohammad Khaliq, and Sammara Khan in starring roles, and will be releasing on September 14.

The action-packed crime thriller is about a global network of hotels that serve as neutral grounds for the criminal underworld. These establishments are a safe haven for hitmen and other notorious criminals. Created by Greg Coolidge, Shawn Simmons and Kirk Ward, this series features renowned actors Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell and Nhung Kate. The series will premiere on September 22, and will be available in both English and Hindi.

The second season of The Wheel of Time will release on September 1. Like the previous season, it is set in a high fantasy world that is accessible only to a select few. The main character Moiraine, is a powerful member of Aes Sedai, a women-only organisation that can channel the One Power. She meets five young men and women and together they must unravel the threads of their destinies, which will spark a dangerous journey. All three episodes will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Gen V is a new series expanding on the universe of The Boys. The show, filled with action, comedy and adventure, delves into the initial generation of superheroes, who put their physical and moral boundaries to the test competing for the school’s top ranking. Created by Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, and Craig Rosenberg, the series features Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo and Lizze Broadway. The series will release on Prime Video on September 29, and will be available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Based on a cookbook by Audrey Shulman, this rom-com is about a shy young woman who has had no luck in love. She is surprised when a lot of guys start talking to her when she bakes a cake for her friend’s birthday and takes it to a bar. Her friend suggests that she should follow this routine for a year, all in hope of finding Mr. Right. This decision changes her life in ways she never expected. The rom-com will be released on September 8 and will be available in English and Hindi.

Are you ready for a journey into the unknown? Season 1 of Wilderness is a drama-thriller that unveils a chilling tale of love gone awry. The series follows a couple whose promising “happily-ever-after” quickly spirals into a harrowing nightmare. The series features Marsha Stephanie Blake, Jake Foy, and Vanessa Walsh in starring roles. To be released on September 15, this series will be available in English and Hindi.

This science-fiction drama (sci-fi) revolves around Jose Hernandez, a migrant farmworker who achieves the extraordinary feat of going to space. Placed amid the backdrop of perseverance, community, and sacrifices, this movie delves into the inspiring journey of achieving an impossible dream. Directed by Alejandra Márquez Abella, the film features an exceptional cast that includes Rosa Salazar, Michael Peña, and Garret Dillahunt. The film will be released on September 15 and will be available in English and Hindi.

Step into the enchanting world of Italy’s 73rd Sanremo Festival with The Ferragnez – San Remo Special, a new episode set to premiere on September 14. Join the renowned model-rapper couple Chiara Ferragni and Fedez as they take you on a behind-the-scenes tour of the iconic event. The special episode will offer a glimpse into the world of high fashion and music, all through the eyes of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez.

The first season of this crime, drama and mystery TV series follows the mysterious disappearance of four staff members from a renowned aristocratic household. It also tells the story of four individuals who are hellbent on seeking revenge against the powerful family. Starring Zanjoe Marudo, Francine Diaz, and Janine Gutierrez, this series will be released on September 7.

Coming to your screens on September 8, this documentary takes viewers on a journey with the German national football team during the FIFA World Qatar 2022, both on and off the field. Get a firsthand look at the four-time champions as they compete on the global stage, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

This charming romantic comedy will hit the screens on September 8. The story revolves around childhood friends Amelia and Archie. Archie has a secret crush on Amelia, who falls for a new student Billy Walsh. The rom-com stars Lucy Punch, Sebastian Croft and Tanner Buchanan in the lead roles.

Mark your calendars for September 8 as Sentinelle —a gripping crime, action, and drama film, arrives. The movie revolves around a skilled French soldier who returns home after a distressing mission and uses her lethal skills to track down the person who harmed her sister. The story is written by Julien Leclercq and Matthieu Serveau, and directed by Julien Leclercq.

This Marathi historical drama portrays the journey of a brave warrior who gives up his life to construct the victory pylon of Swarajya at the peak of the fort. Written and Directed by Digpal Lanjekar, this film is slated to release on September 15 and stars Chinmay Mandlekar, Ajay Purkar and Smita Shewale.

Cassandro is based on a true story. It follows the journey of Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso. He rises to international fame after he creates the character ‘Cassandro,’ the ‘Liberace of Lucha Libre.’ In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world, but also his own life.

The Korean series is centered around a woman who wants to be the queen of the prestigious 100-floor penthouse in Gangnam. All three seasons of this crime and mystery series, starring Kim So-yeon, Eun-Kyung Shin and Uhm Ki-joon, will be available to watch on Prime Video on September 23.

This riveting Korean series follows the journey of a high-class taxi driver, who seeks vengeance on behalf of his passengers. Adapted from the webtoon Deluxe Taxi by Carlos and Lee Jae-jin, the series stars Lee Jehoon, Kim Eui-sung and Pyo Ye-jin, and its first two season will be available on Prime Video on September 23.

The three-part documentary is about a British reporter Mazher Mahmood. He became famous for making big news stories by pretending to be someone else to catch famous personalities and regular folks in secret situations. This documentary completes a full circle on his life journey, from twice winning The British Press Awards to his downfall and imprisonment. The documentary will release on Prime Video on September 26.

This romantic comedy revolves around a political image expert who uses his persuasive skills to improve the reputation of a charming, but not-so-smart candidate. The movie takes some interesting twists and turns as he gets entangble in the politician’s personal affairs. Written and Directed by Hernán Guerschuny, the movie stars Magui Bravi, Julieta Cardinali, and Verónica Hassan. The film will release on Prime Video on September 28.

source