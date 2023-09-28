Apple releases new firmware for all AirPods models, MagSafe … – 9to5Mac

Apple has launched new firmware for eight of its products today. That includes all of its AirPods models (except gen 1), Beats Fit Pro, PowerBeats Pro, and its official MagSafe charger. Here’s what to look out for to know if you’ve running the latest updates.

Apple’s firmware updates for its headphones and other accessories are notoriously tricky. There’s no way to manually install the updates, all you can really do is look to see if the new firmware has been auto-installed – or head to an Apple Store to get the firmware.

And Apple doesn’t share release notes detailing the changes that come with its new firmware.

Here are today’s releases:

For AirPods or Beats headphones, you can head to your iPhone to see if the update has been installed:

If you don’t have your headphones around, you can also head to Settings > Bluetooth > headphones > “i” > Version.

If your headphones haven’t been updated yet, just keep them nearby your iPhone or other Apple device and have them in the case charging for the process to happen at some point. Apple also highlights to make sure your iPhone or iPad is running the latest software. Good luck! 😅

