The March 2023 security patch is rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy … – Android Police

Currently live in parts of Europe

Google was expected to release the March 2023 security patch alongside the Android 13 QPR2 Pixel Feature Drop on Monday, but that did not happen. Instead, it only shared the March Android security bulletin. Samsung, which has usually beaten Google in updating its flagship Galaxy devices to the latest monthly security patch, has also been unusually slow this month. The first week of March is about to end, and there was no sign of any of the company's phones getting their monthly update. That's changing now as the Korean giant is rolling out the March 2023 patch for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S22 series.

Several Galaxy S23 owners on Reddit report getting the March 2023 update in parts of Europe. This includes Italy, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Spain. A wider rollout covering more European regions and other international markets should commence in the coming days.

The S91xBXXS1AWBM firmware weighs around 340-350MB and does not seem to contain any other changes. It is unclear if this update will fix the S Pen and Wi-Fi connectivity woes some S23 owners have been facing with their units.

Alongside the S23 series, Samsung's 2022 flagship smartphone lineup — the Galaxy S22 series — is also getting the March 2023 security patch (via Reddit). The firmware weighs around 350MB and does not pack any other tweaks or changes.

This is the first update that Samsung is rolling out for the S22 lineup after its One UI 5.1 rollout last month. So, it is disappointing to see it does fix any lingering bugs the previous update introduced.

If you own the Galaxy S23 or S22, head over to Settings > Software update > Download and install to grab the latest security patch for your phone.

We will periodically update this article with a list of all compatible models as the March 2023 update rolls out.

