Is Elon Musk Trying To Get Back MrBeast's Trust With This Latest … – EssentiallySports

It is basically impossible to get what Elon Musk is trying to do with Twitter and its algorithm, but it seems that not everything is bad about him. A recent announcement, however, by him has made him the good person yet again, that he was once considered before becoming the CEO of Twitter.

And this time, he is doing this by making a direct approach toward gaining the trust of content creators by giving them a real chance at making serious money using Twitter. It seems that even MrBeast is impressed by it.

On February 3, 2023, Twitter CEO Elon Musk made a surprising announcement on his Twitter account that the social media giant would be sharing ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads. However, there is always a catch with what Elon Musk says and this time the catch is “To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified.”

One of the most notable reactions came from popular YouTuber MrBeast, who simply replied to Elon Musk’s tweet with “Woah :0”. This reaction speaks to the impact that this announcement has had on the online community and the excitement that many content creators feel about the potential for this program to change the way they do business on the platform.

This is a major shift from the previous model, where Twitter only generated revenue from ads that appeared in users’ main timelines. With the new revenue-sharing program, content creators will have a financial incentive to generate more high-quality content that engages users and attracts advertisers.

The Fan's Perspective

A couple of weeks back, Elon Musk almost allowed MrBeast to be the upcoming CEO of Twitter after he lost the confidence of his fans and investors to run the tech giant properly using his management skills. At that time, MrBeast had the chance to be the upcoming CEO of the company following a series of previous tweets where Musk promised to give MrBeast the position if something has to happen to him, but nothing of that sort saw any light.

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments below.

