Luna Bay Launches New Adventure Booch Pack – Brewbound.com

Chicago, Illinois – Luna Bay Booch, a female-founded hard kombucha brand, announced today the launch of its new Adventure Booch Pack, which brings together all of Luna Bay’s regional flavors into one, nationally-available variety pack. The combination of flavors within the Adventure Booch Pack was intended to deliver tasting notes reminiscent of your favorite adventure — whether you’re dreaming of backpacking through the Pacific Northwest, hitting the best surf breaks along the coast, or hiking in the desert heat.

The Adventure Booch Pack will feature three of their best-selling hard kombucha flavors that were crafted to evoke feelings of their origin locations, including:

Like all of Luna Bay Booch’s products, the flavors in the Adventure Booch Pack are made from Yerba Mate tea and all real ingredients, delivering a booch that tastes just as fresh as the ingredients packed inside. Each flavor is vegan, low-sugar, gluten free, non-GMO, plant-based and naturally fermented to 6% ABV.

“At Luna Bay Booch, our mission has always been to help people ‘seize the bay’ — which to us, means feeling good, doing good, and celebrating a day well lived,” said CEO and Co-Founder Bridget Connelly. “The Adventure Booch Pack is about so much more than enjoying good drinks. It’s about creating a lifestyle that fosters real meaning, through how we show up, take care of one another and the planet. We are here to do better for ourselves and our environment, and have some fun along the way.”

As a testament to Luna Bay Booch’s commitment to sustainability and environmental initiatives, along with the brand’s founding mission to promote wellbeing, Luna Bay will also continue its partnership with 1% For The Planet, a non-profit dedicated to inspiring businesses and individuals to support environmental solutions. Like the rest of Luna Bay’s products, one percent of all Adventure Booch Pack sales will be donated to a selection of environmental nonprofits as outlined by the organization.

The Adventure Booch pack will hit shelves across the country in late May 2023. For more information or to find Luna Bay Booch near you, visit lunabaybooch.com. For more information about 1% for the Planet, visit onepercentfortheplanet.org.

About Luna Bay Booch

Luna Bay was born out of a desire to make a change in the alcohol industry – to brew something better for ourselves, our minds, our planet. From that desire, we created a naturally brewed hard kombucha with wholesome, ethically sourced ingredients. Luna Bay was started by a team of women passionate about wellness, adventure, and community. We plan to spread those values through simple, honest, boozy booch. All of our products are gluten free, vegan, low in sugar, and naturally fermented to 6% for a boozy bite. For more information, visit lunabaybooch.com. Follow Luna By Booch on Facebook at Luna Bay Booch and Instagram @lunabaybooch.

For More Information:

https://lunabaybooch.com/

