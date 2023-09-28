Nothing Phone (2) not launching soon as company confirms … – Notebookcheck.net

The Nothing Phone (1) launched earlier in the year as Nothing’s first smartphone. Since then, rumors have surfaced about the company’s plans to launch other phones. Those rumors now look to have been way off the mark with CEO Carl Pei putting paid to any such reports.

Taking to his Twitter handle yesterday, the former OnePlus executive said:

"Phone (2) isn’t launching anytime soon. We’re focused on doing a few things well, and won’t churn out dozens of products a year like many others. Phone (1) is our main focus. We’re cooking something really great in terms of software, Android 13 and beyond."

The company previously debunked rumors of a potential Nothing Phone (1) Lite, and this statement is consistent with that. The official stance is that Nothing will be focusing on its currently limited portfolio of products. That stance can either be chalked up to a benevolent pursuit of excellence, or a more business-oriented attempt to avoid overstretching resources.

In any case, while the Nothing Phone (2) will not be arriving anytime soon, Nothing may have a new product in the works. According to word on the grapevine, the company is geared to unleash the Nothing Ear (2) in the coming months. The first-gen Ear (1) debuted back in July 2021, so debuting a successor about eighteen months later would fit right into Nothing’s apparent product launch timeline.

For what it’s worth, too, Nothing has had no issues selling its products. The company has also announced that it has sold a million units of its existing products—the Phone (1), Ear (1), and Ear (Stick). Solid numbers for a start-up, most would agree.

