NFT Fans Say 2023 Is Looking Up After Rocky 2022 (Podcast) – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Markets Today has everything you need to know as markets open across Europe. With analysis you won't find anywhere else, we break down the biggest stories of the day and speak to top guests who have skin in the game. Hosted by Anna Edwards, Tom Mackenzie and Mark Cudmore.

Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, anchored live from London, tracks breaking news in Europe and around the world. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg News. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe.

Breaking Bread is a series aimed at finding common ground across a deeply divided America. Alexander Heffner, journalist and long-time host of PBS's The Open Mind, journeys from Maine to North Carolina and New Mexico to the Dakotas, sitting down for meals and candid conversations with powerful political figures on both sides of the aisle. Focusing on America's shared heritage rather than partisan talking points, Heffner seeks to draw out lawmakers by incentivizing empathy and compromise in pursuit of a new consensus.

Bangkok Readies New Airport Terminal to Deal With Tourist Rush

Listen: Stock Rout, Shutdown Nears, More

Seema Shah Warns a US Recession Is Still Coming

Thai Central Bank Chief Says It’s Time to Pause on Rates

Argentina to End Income Tax as Election Spending Spurs Inflation

Tesla Sued for Race Discrimination by US Civil Rights Agency

Ambani’s JioCinema to Appoint Former Google Manager as CEO

Character.AI in Early Talks for Funding at More Than $5 Billion Valuation

HGGC Explores $4 Billion Sale of Typeface Firm Monotype

Northvolt Gets Billions From Canada to Build Quebec EV Battery Plant

Character.AI in Early Talks for Funding at More Than $5 Billion Valuation

AI Marketing Startup Jasper’s CEO to Be Replaced With Ex-Dropbox President

Palantir Wins $250 Million AI Deal With US Defense Department

US Says Philippines Took ‘Bold Step’ in Barrier Row With China

War in Ukraine Pushes India to Obtain More Self-Propelled Guns

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Buzz Doubles Sunday Jets Ticket Sales

Soros Son’s New Shakeup Puts $25 Billion Philanthropy on Hold

Now It’s Bangkok’s Fine Dining Scene That’s Luring Tourists to Thailand

Analysis: It looks like it'll take all 162 games to decide MLB's postseason races

Menendez Isn’t the Only One Who Could Use a Cash Pile

Some Banks Are Actually Sticking With WFH

Italy Needs to Get Out of Monte Paschi’s Way

Huawei Takes Revenge as China Catches Up on Semiconductors

What Worries UAW’s Striking Workers, in Their Own Words

Feeding the World Once Brought the US Untold Influence—No More

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Settles Claim It Tried to Stifle Employee’s Speech

Starbucks Illegally Kept Wages, Benefits From Union Workers

Wheat Set for Longest Run of Quarterly Declines in 14 Years

Startup Bets Wood Can Make Wind Turbines Even Greener

Singapore’s Vanishing $2.20 Chicken Rice Stokes Inflation Angst

These Island Homes Were an Affordable Dream – Until Residents Started to Age

YouTubers Fuel a Housing Crunch in One of Europe’s Tiniest Nations

Crypto Company Ripple Backs Out of Fortress Trust Purchase

Fireblocks Buys Australian Blockchain Startup BlockFold

Bankman-Fried Loses Another Bid for Release Days Before Trial

Bored Ape Yacht Club tokens recently sold for $9.25 million, giving some crypto investors hope for a market revival.



Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Some might argue that the popularity of nonfungible tokens faded as quickly as it rose. NFTs boomed in early 2022 when crypto mania was at fever pitch. But a steep decline in sales and prices quickly followed as a crypto winter set in last year and digital asset bankruptcies piled up, culminating with the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. But as we are well into 2023, some crypto traders and NFT owners are cautiously optimistic, eyeing a rally Bloomberg Terminal in Bitcoin.

source