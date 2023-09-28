NFT Fans Say 2023 Is Looking Up After Rocky 2022 (Podcast) – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Markets Today has everything you need to know as markets open across Europe. With analysis you won't find anywhere else, we break down the biggest stories of the day and speak to top guests who have skin in the game. Hosted by Anna Edwards, Tom Mackenzie and Mark Cudmore.
Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, anchored live from London, tracks breaking news in Europe and around the world. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg News. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe.
Breaking Bread is a series aimed at finding common ground across a deeply divided America. Alexander Heffner, journalist and long-time host of PBS's The Open Mind, journeys from Maine to North Carolina and New Mexico to the Dakotas, sitting down for meals and candid conversations with powerful political figures on both sides of the aisle. Focusing on America's shared heritage rather than partisan talking points, Heffner seeks to draw out lawmakers by incentivizing empathy and compromise in pursuit of a new consensus.
Bangkok Readies New Airport Terminal to Deal With Tourist Rush
Listen: Stock Rout, Shutdown Nears, More
Seema Shah Warns a US Recession Is Still Coming
Thai Central Bank Chief Says It’s Time to Pause on Rates
Argentina to End Income Tax as Election Spending Spurs Inflation
Tesla Sued for Race Discrimination by US Civil Rights Agency
Ambani’s JioCinema to Appoint Former Google Manager as CEO
Character.AI in Early Talks for Funding at More Than $5 Billion Valuation
HGGC Explores $4 Billion Sale of Typeface Firm Monotype
Northvolt Gets Billions From Canada to Build Quebec EV Battery Plant
Character.AI in Early Talks for Funding at More Than $5 Billion Valuation
AI Marketing Startup Jasper’s CEO to Be Replaced With Ex-Dropbox President
Palantir Wins $250 Million AI Deal With US Defense Department
US Says Philippines Took ‘Bold Step’ in Barrier Row With China
War in Ukraine Pushes India to Obtain More Self-Propelled Guns
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Buzz Doubles Sunday Jets Ticket Sales
Soros Son’s New Shakeup Puts $25 Billion Philanthropy on Hold
Now It’s Bangkok’s Fine Dining Scene That’s Luring Tourists to Thailand
Analysis: It looks like it'll take all 162 games to decide MLB's postseason races
Menendez Isn’t the Only One Who Could Use a Cash Pile
Some Banks Are Actually Sticking With WFH
Italy Needs to Get Out of Monte Paschi’s Way
Huawei Takes Revenge as China Catches Up on Semiconductors
What Worries UAW’s Striking Workers, in Their Own Words
Feeding the World Once Brought the US Untold Influence—No More
Elon Musk’s SpaceX Settles Claim It Tried to Stifle Employee’s Speech
Starbucks Illegally Kept Wages, Benefits From Union Workers
Wheat Set for Longest Run of Quarterly Declines in 14 Years
Startup Bets Wood Can Make Wind Turbines Even Greener
Singapore’s Vanishing $2.20 Chicken Rice Stokes Inflation Angst
These Island Homes Were an Affordable Dream – Until Residents Started to Age
YouTubers Fuel a Housing Crunch in One of Europe’s Tiniest Nations
Crypto Company Ripple Backs Out of Fortress Trust Purchase
Fireblocks Buys Australian Blockchain Startup BlockFold
Bankman-Fried Loses Another Bid for Release Days Before Trial
Bored Ape Yacht Club tokens recently sold for $9.25 million, giving some crypto investors hope for a market revival.
Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Some might argue that the popularity of nonfungible tokens faded as quickly as it rose. NFTs boomed in early 2022 when crypto mania was at fever pitch. But a steep decline in sales and prices quickly followed as a crypto winter set in last year and digital asset bankruptcies piled up, culminating with the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. But as we are well into 2023, some crypto traders and NFT owners are cautiously optimistic, eyeing a rally in Bitcoin.
NFT Fans Say 2023 Is Looking Up After Rocky 2022 (Podcast) – Bloomberg
