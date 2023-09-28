Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.3 With New Emoji, Bug Fixes … – MacRumors

Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.3, the third major update to the macOS Ventura operating system that was released last October. macOS Ventura 13.3 comes two months after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.2, an update that added Security Keys for the Apple ID.



The ‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌ 13.3 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

macOS Ventura 13.3 adds new emoji characters that include pea pod, ginger, pink heart, blue heart, gray heart, donkey, moose, black bird, goose, wing, and jellyfish, among others.

There are bug fixes to fix an issue that could cause Trackpad gestures to stop working, along with a number of other small features and tweaks. Apple’s full release notes for the update are below:

This update includes new emoji along with other enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

macOS Ventura 13.3 is expected to be one of the last updates to the macOS Ventura operating system as Apple shifts its attention to the next-generation of macOS that’s expected this June.

