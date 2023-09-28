Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone 13 Lineup in Europe, U.S. … – MacRumors

Apple this week began selling refurbished iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max models for the first time in the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain, with prices discounted by 15% compared to the equivalent brand new models. The standard iPhone 13 is not yet available refurbished, but inventory fluctuates regularly.



Availability of refurbished iPhone 13 models should expand to the U.S. soon, as the models are now listed on Apple’s refurbished store there, but remain grayed out for now. This is typically a sign that availability will begin within a matter of days.

Apple’s refurbished iPhones are unlocked, SIM-free, and come with a new battery, a new outer shell, and a new box with a USB-C to Lightning cable. The devices are also covered by Apple’s one-year limited warranty and are eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage. Apple says its refurbished products are thoroughly tested and cleaned, and in most cases they are virtually indistinguishable from brand new devices.

Apple first introduced the iPhone 13 series in September 2021 and continues to sell the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini as lower-cost options today. Apple no longer sells new iPhone 13 Pro models, which were replaced by iPhone 14 Pro models.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Our comprehensive guide highlighting every major new addition in iOS 17, plus how-tos that walk you through using the new features.

New screen saver experience, desktop widgets, Safari profiles, and more.

Which of Apple’s latest iPhone models is right for you?

Comparing and contrasting the latest Apple Watch models.

A new 24-inch iMac is in an “advanced state of development” and could launch as soon as late 2023. A larger model may also be in the works.

The Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset is set to launch in early 2024. It features dual 4K displays, gesture tracking, an M2 chip, and a $3,499 price tag.

M3 models in 13.6″ and 15.3″ sizes.

Apple’s cheapest MacBook Pro should get a speed bump to a new M3 chip.

10 hours ago by Joe Rossignol

10 hours ago by Joe Rossignol

1 day ago by Joe Rossignol

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Joe Rossignol



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source