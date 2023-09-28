Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB targets $0.001 with Shibarium's … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
The Shibarium launch has boosted SHIB’s quest to hit the $0.001 price level based on the bullish sentiments triggered. Furthermore, investors continue to keep a keen eye on the Borroe ($ROE) network because it’s emerging as an innovative AI-powered NFT marketplace.
Based on Web3’s quest to usher in a new internet era where creators will not be shortchanged, Borroe is emerging as a significant stepping stone toward this objective as an AI-powered and blockchain-based NFT marketplace that ensures that participants get what is rightfully theirs.
Borroe enables Web3 players to get instant cash by converting their future earnings into NFTs, making them attain the much-needed liquidity to push their projects to greater heights.
By putting Web3 content creators’ future income to work by liquidating it immediately, Borroe is showcasing itself as a unique NFT marketplace meant to bridge the Web3 gap. This makes its governance token $ROE the best crypto to buy.
Investors continue to buy into the Borroe network based on the long-term outlook presented of revamping the Web3 space, making it one of the most popular NFTs.
For instance, Stage 1 presale continues to gain steam, given that more than 48 million $ROE tokens have been bought, with those at the Beta Stage already sold out.
Borroe is a good crypto to buy because it adheres to the Web3 principles and prompts secure trading through AI-driven risk assessment. Transparent transactions are also inevitable thanks to the blockchain technology deployed.
These traits come in handy in making Borroe a reliable and safe peer-to-peer ecosystem that enables the easy trading of discounted invoice NFTs.
As a layer-2 (L2) blockchain, pundits see Shibarium as a game-changer that will push SHIB price to the $0.001 level because Ethereum (ETH) congestion is now a thing of the past.
Market analyst Del Crxpto explained, “SHIB reached number 3 in the world with ETH transactions costing hundreds – thousands. Shibarium has freed SHIB of ETH congestion & has made it affordable for everyone. Next bull run will be massive.”
The analyst was referring to SHIB’s rally in 2021, which saw the coin jump to the third position.
Therefore, Shibarium is seen as a stepping stone towards another bull run in the SHIB network based on the freedom rendered. For instance it will enjoy low transaction costs and minimal congestion because it is no longer in Ethereum’s confines.
Shibarium will also boost the Shiba Inu burn rate meant to cut circulation supply and this is bullish for the price. SHIB burn rate has been going through the roof after recording an 800% surge recently.
Shibburn stated, “In the last 7 days, there have been a total of 1,840,593,165 SHIB tokens burned and 255 transactions.”
Source: Shibburn
Therefore, SHIB’s price target of $0.001 has been reignited by the Shibarium launch.
