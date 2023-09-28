Top Stories: iPhone 15 Pro Pricing, New iOS 16.4 Beta, Siri vs … – MacRumors

Apple’s high-end iPhone models have started at $999 in the U.S. since they first launched back in 2017 with the iPhone X, but could this finally be the year that starting price sees an increase?



This week also saw some more rumors about Apple’s upcoming headset and the company’s explorations in the booming AI industry as well as the release of a new round of beta updates, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models could be more expensive than existing models.



In a research note this week, technology analyst Jeff Pu said he believes the iPhone 15 Pro models will see a price increase due to several rumored hardware upgrades, including a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with additional Taptic Engines for haptic feedback, camera improvements, increased RAM, a USB-C port, and more.

The higher-end/Pro tier of the iPhone has started at $999 since the iPhone X was released in 2017.

Apple is widely expected to announce its long-rumored AR/VR headset at WWDC this June following several years of development.

The Financial Times this week reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook approved the headset’s launch despite some of the company’s designers preferring to wait for a lightweight pair of AR glasses. The current headset is expected to be a bulkier device with a head strap.

The fourth beta of iOS 16.4 was seeded to developers and public beta testers this week. Apple says the update will be released in the spring.



iOS 16.4 includes a handful of new features and changes, including support for push notifications from websites, Podcasts app improvements, new emoji options, and a new beta software installation method that will make it harder to get the iOS 17 developer beta for free.

Apple this week started selling refurbished iPhone 13 models through its online store in the U.S. for the first time since the devices launched in 2021.



All four models are listed on the refurbished store, including the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but availability fluctuates over time. The devices are discounted by over 15% compared to Apple’s original brand new pricing.

Yes, it’s just a new color, but the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are now available in a Yellow finish following Apple’s announcement earlier this month.



The launch of a new color brings some renewed attention to the iPhone 14 series, which launched in September 2022. There are no other changes to the devices beyond the Yellow finish, so consider waiting for the iPhone 15 later this year if you are interested in new features.

Amid the rise of AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT, a report this week from The New York Times claims that Apple engineers have been testing language-generation concepts recently.



A separate report from 9to5Mac this week also highlighted Siri-related language-generation code in tvOS for the Apple TV, but it’s unclear exactly what Apple’s plans are for this quickly-evolving technology.

