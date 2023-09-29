New Netflix Shows and Movies in August 2023 – TV Guide

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
One Piece better be good
Iñaki Godoy, One Piece
If you need more proof that Netflix’s approach to greenlighting TV pitches is "We’ll take it!" then look no further than our picks for what to watch from Netflix’s new releases in August. On one end of the spectrum, you have the beautifully romantic series Heartstopper, about two British teens crushing on each other. On another end of the spectrum, you have the wackadoodle Korean reality series Zombieverse, which throws contestants into a simulated zombie apocalypse. And on another end of the spectrum (lots of ends of spectrums here this month) is the big action espionage thriller film Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot as a superspy. And elsewhere, there’s the highly anticipated (and highly dreaded) live-action adaptation of One Piece, the super popular manga. It’s a veritable smorgasbord of wildly varied mixed bags!
Scroll on for more on the month’s highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in August 2023.
Next month’s guide: New Netflix Shows and Movies in September 2023
Last month’s guide: New Netflix Shows and Movies in July 2023
More streaming:
Joe Locke, Heartstopper
The first season of Heartstopper, an adaptation of Alice Oseman’s graphic-novel series, was extremely sweet, and also very much bait for TikTok fancams. Season 2, which finds Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) exploring their new relationship, is already stirring up enthusiastic buzz online. If you’ve seen Season 1, you know why — it’s pretty adorable! –Allison Picurro [Trailer]
Korean reality television has lost its marbles. Following the brutal showcases of Physical 100 and Siren: Survive the Island and before the Squid Game reality series that pits contestants against each other in the same games (presumably without all the death) as the hit drama, Zombieverse throws those willing into a massive, staged zombie apocalypse, where force not only seems necessary — it seems encouraged. Given the country’s love of zombies and extreme reality television, the only question we have is what took them so long to make this. [Trailer]
One of Netflix’s most popular genres of original movies is "loud but not very good action movie with a big-time star(s) that you’ll watch at home because you already have Netflix but you’d never actually pay for at a real movie theater," and the latest is Heart of Stone, a spy thriller starring Gal Gadot in a plot that’s too convoluted to get into here. Will it actually be good? Probably not. Will you watch it anyway? Probably yes. [Trailer]
A live-action adaptation of the manga One Piece, the series follows Luffy (played here by Iñaki Godoy), a young man who sets off on a journey to find the treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King. While live-action anime and manga adaptations have not historically been successful, there’s a lot to be excited about with this one. Here’s everything to know about the series. –Allison Picurro [Trailer]
More on Netflix:
Aug. 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
Bee Movie
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Coming to America
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Friends with Benefits
It’s Complicated
The Jerk
Just Go With It
Lost in Translation
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 14
Poms
Terminator Genisys
Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4
Untold: Volume 3
Aug. 2
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
Soulcatcher
Aug. 3
Head to Head
Heartstopper: Season 2
The Last Hours of Mario Biondo
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Aug. 4
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
Fatal Seduction: Volume 2
Aug. 7
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8
Aug. 8
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2
Zombieverse
Aug. 9
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop
Aug. 10
Jagun Jagun
Marry My Dear Body
Mech Cadets
Painkiller
Aug. 11
Down for Love
Heart of Stone
Aug. 12
Behind Your Touch
Aug. 14
Paddington
The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4
Aug. 15
Ancient Aliens: Season 5
Ballers: Season 1-5
Jared Freid: 37 and Single
Aug. 16
At Home With The Furys
The Chosen One
Depp V. Heard
Aug. 17
My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2
The Upshaws: Part 4
Aug. 18
10 Days of a Bad Man
Love, Sex and 30 Candles
Mask Girl
The Monkey King
Aug. 22
Lighthouse
Aug. 23
The Big Short
Destined with You
Sausage Party
Squared Love Everlasting
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2
Aug. 24
Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2
Ragnarok: Season 3
Who is Erin Carter?
Aug. 25
Killer Book Club
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Aug. 30
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2
Aug. 31
Choose Love
Karate Sheep: Season 2
One Piece
Aug. 12
Knightfall: Seasons 1-2
Aug. 14
Winx Club: Seasons 6-7
Aug. 15
Les Misérables
Aug. 24
Jobs
Aug. 31
A Knight’s Tale
If Beale Street Could Talk
InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time
InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass
InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler
InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island
The Italian Job
Mean Girls
Moving Art: Seasons 1-3
Open Season
Open Season 2
Paranormal Activity
The Ring
Salt
Scream: Seasons 1-3
She’s Gotta Have It
Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6
Sleepless in Seattle
New Netflix Shows and Movies in August 2023 – TV Guide
Join or Sign In