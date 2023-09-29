New Netflix Shows and Movies in August 2023 – TV Guide

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

One Piece better be good

Iñaki Godoy, One Piece

If you need more proof that Netflix’s approach to greenlighting TV pitches is "We’ll take it!" then look no further than our picks for what to watch from Netflix’s new releases in August. On one end of the spectrum, you have the beautifully romantic series Heartstopper, about two British teens crushing on each other. On another end of the spectrum, you have the wackadoodle Korean reality series Zombieverse, which throws contestants into a simulated zombie apocalypse. And on another end of the spectrum (lots of ends of spectrums here this month) is the big action espionage thriller film Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot as a superspy. And elsewhere, there’s the highly anticipated (and highly dreaded) live-action adaptation of One Piece, the super popular manga. It’s a veritable smorgasbord of wildly varied mixed bags!

Scroll on for more on the month’s highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in August 2023.

Next month’s guide: New Netflix Shows and Movies in September 2023

Last month’s guide: New Netflix Shows and Movies in July 2023

More streaming:

Joe Locke, Heartstopper

The first season of Heartstopper, an adaptation of Alice Oseman’s graphic-novel series, was extremely sweet, and also very much bait for TikTok fancams. Season 2, which finds Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) exploring their new relationship, is already stirring up enthusiastic buzz online. If you’ve seen Season 1, you know why — it’s pretty adorable! –Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Korean reality television has lost its marbles. Following the brutal showcases of Physical 100 and Siren: Survive the Island and before the Squid Game reality series that pits contestants against each other in the same games (presumably without all the death) as the hit drama, Zombieverse throws those willing into a massive, staged zombie apocalypse, where force not only seems necessary — it seems encouraged. Given the country’s love of zombies and extreme reality television, the only question we have is what took them so long to make this. [Trailer]

One of Netflix’s most popular genres of original movies is "loud but not very good action movie with a big-time star(s) that you’ll watch at home because you already have Netflix but you’d never actually pay for at a real movie theater," and the latest is Heart of Stone, a spy thriller starring Gal Gadot in a plot that’s too convoluted to get into here. Will it actually be good? Probably not. Will you watch it anyway? Probably yes. [Trailer]

A live-action adaptation of the manga One Piece, the series follows Luffy (played here by Iñaki Godoy), a young man who sets off on a journey to find the treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King. While live-action anime and manga adaptations have not historically been successful, there’s a lot to be excited about with this one. Here’s everything to know about the series. –Allison Picurro [Trailer]

More on Netflix:

Aug. 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

Bee Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Friends with Benefits

It’s Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 14

Poms

Terminator Genisys

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4

Untold: Volume 3

Aug. 2

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Soulcatcher

Aug. 3

Head to Head

Heartstopper: Season 2

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Aug. 4

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2

Aug. 7

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8

Aug. 8

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

Zombieverse

Aug. 9

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Aug. 10

Jagun Jagun

Marry My Dear Body

Mech Cadets

Painkiller

Aug. 11

Down for Love

Heart of Stone

Aug. 12

Behind Your Touch

Aug. 14

Paddington

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4

Aug. 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 5

Ballers: Season 1-5

Jared Freid: 37 and Single

Aug. 16

At Home With The Furys

The Chosen One

Depp V. Heard

Aug. 17

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2

The Upshaws: Part 4

Aug. 18

10 Days of a Bad Man

Love, Sex and 30 Candles

Mask Girl

The Monkey King

Aug. 22

Lighthouse

Aug. 23

The Big Short

Destined with You

Sausage Party

Squared Love Everlasting

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2

Aug. 24

Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2

Ragnarok: Season 3

Who is Erin Carter?

Aug. 25

Killer Book Club

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Aug. 30

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2

Aug. 31

Choose Love

Karate Sheep: Season 2

One Piece

Aug. 12

Knightfall: Seasons 1-2

Aug. 14

Winx Club: Seasons 6-7

Aug. 15

Les Misérables

Aug. 24

Jobs

Aug. 31

A Knight’s Tale

If Beale Street Could Talk

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Moving Art: Seasons 1-3

Open Season

Open Season 2

Paranormal Activity

The Ring

Salt

Scream: Seasons 1-3

She’s Gotta Have It

Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6

Sleepless in Seattle

source