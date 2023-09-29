Now you can access Bing Chat without a Microsoft account – ZDNet

Most Popular
Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot has impressed many with its advanced features including GPT-4 and access to the internet, while still remaining free to use.
The only barrier to entry has been having a Microsoft account — until now.
Also: The best AI chatbots to try
On Tuesday, Michael Schechter, Vice President of Growth and Distribution at Microsoft, shared via Twitter that Microsoft is rolling out unauthenticated chat access on Bing.
As some of you have noticed, we’ve started rolling out unauthenticated chat access on Bing. Seeing only 5 chat turns per session? Sign in to have longer conversations.
Through this update, anyone can experience the Bing Chat hype, even if you are a loyal Google user who refuses to create a Microsoft account.
Also: These 4 popular Microsoft apps are getting a big AI boost
However, there is a catch: non-authenticated user conversations are limited to five chat turns per session.
If you like your limited experience with Bing Chat, you can easily make a Microsoft account and get full access to the chatbot with 20 chat turns per session instead of five.
Also: How to use Bing Chat (and how it’s different from ChatGPT)
This update follows a steady stream of AI upgrades Microsoft has been releasing for the last couple of weeks across its platforms.
Most recently, Microsoft introduced a wave of updates to its Bing, Edge, Swiftkey, and Skype apps.

