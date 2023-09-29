AT&T Offers Back-to-School Sales on the Latest 5G Phones – AT&T Newsroom

August 01, 2023

New and existing customers get up to $1,000 off select 5G phones, plus feel safe online with premium security tools

Key Takeaways:

Saving on the latest tech devices and accessories is a big part of back-to-school shopping, but staying safe and secure while online is just as important. Research3 shows children start using digital tools around age six, and AT&T is helping families prepare with great deals for everyone, security features and tools to help keep your connections safer and simple ways to shop.

Savings for Everyone

Our back-to-school savings includes a full list with our best deals for everyone, including:

Savings for Teachers

We show appreciation for teachers year-round by offering teachers and their families 25% off our best unlimited plans7.

Staying Safe Online

Your security is our top priority – that’s why we have a variety of features, tools and resources to help keep you safe online at home, at school, at work and on the go.

Shopping Made Simple

Enjoy shopping the way you want with our in-person and online shopping experiences:

Learn about how FirstNet®, Built with AT&T is helping create safer learning environments with the new school safety solution here.

