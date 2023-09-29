Logic Pro iPad compatibility, features, release date, more – 9to5Mac

Logic Pro – along with Final Cut Pro – is officially landing on iPad with what looks like a compelling touch-based experience. Follow along for Logic Pro iPad compatibility, what features to expect, pricing, release date, and more.

Apple announced Logic Pro coming to iPad for the first time with the tagline “The ultimate music studio. At your fingertips.”

Make beats, play instruments, record, edit, and mix. All on iPad.

Create and produce music in any genre.

A complete pro music studio in your hands.

Apple continues by saying “Multi-Touch transforms your iPad into an expressive professional instrument that you can play. Create music with dynamic software instruments and control hundreds of plug‑ins intuitively.”

First, we’ll cover what iPads will work with Logic Pro for iPadOS then dig into features, release date, and more.

We’ve also got a guide on Final Cut iPad Pro compatibility as it’s different than Logic Pro.

You can read more about Logic Pro for iPad on Apple’s landing page and in the announcement video below:

Here’s what Apple’s VP of worldwide marketing had to say about the new pro software coming to iPad and what it will mean:

“We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio.”

Are you planning to use Logic Pro on your iPad? Share your thoughts in the comments!

