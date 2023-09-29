XRP Price Prediction as the Ripple Lawsuit Conclusion Nears – Will … – Cryptonews

As the legal battle between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) nears its conclusion, the XRP community eagerly awaits the outcome and its potential impact on the price of XRP.

The lawsuit’s resolution holds significant implications for the future of XRP and its journey toward $10 in 2023.

With speculation abounding and market sentiments in flux, this article explores the XRP price prediction and the factors that may contribute to its potential rise or fall in the coming year.

Lawyers specializing in crypto have suggested that judges overseeing the lawsuits involving Coinbase and Binance will closely monitor the SEC vs. Ripple case outcome.

Ripple has been embroiled in a legal battle with the SEC since December 2020, with allegations that it offered unregistered securities through XRP. Recently, the SEC filed similar lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance.

Although a favorable outcome for Ripple could undermine the SEC’s cases against Coinbase and Binance, legal experts caution that the ruling in the Ripple case will not have a binding precedent for the ongoing lawsuits.

However, lawyers believe that the judgments in the Ripple lawsuit could influence the outcomes of the Coinbase and Binance cases.

The industry and the SEC could leverage the Ripple case outcome to their advantage, depending on the results.

The SEC’s actions against crypto firms are anticipated to ease as major financial institutions become more involved in the crypto market.

Currently, the price of XRP fluctuates, struggling to break above the resistance level at $0.500.

After briefly dropping below, it recovered and closed around $0.49257.

The 50-day moving average is now acting as a resistance level, with XRP facing resistance around $0.5000.

It may continue its downward movement toward support levels at $0.4900 or $0.4750 if it fails to break above.

Further declines could push the price towards support at $0.4605 or $0.4500.

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

