Bitcoin falls 4.91% to $25957 – Reuters

Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are placed on a PC motherboard, in this illustration taken June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights

Aug 31 (Reuters) – Bitcoin dropped 4.91% to $25,957 at 21:45 GMT on Thursday, losing $1,341 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 18.4% from the year's high of $31,818 on July 13.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 3.57 % to $1,644.4, losing $60.9 from its previous close.

Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

