6 new Netflix movies and shows to watch this week (April 25) – Hidden Remote

Ozark. (L to R) Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde in episode 402 of Ozark. Cr. Steve Dietl/Netflix © 2021

Happy (kind of sad) series finale week of Ozark. Like we do each and every week, below we share all the new Netflix movies and shows debuting beginning the week of April 25, 2022.

I won’t lie and say I am equally excited as I am sad to see Ozark come to a close. It’s been one heck of a ride and where it ends could ultimately make this show go down in history as one of the best. Here is everything else that is new this week.

The Byrde family has been through hell and back, sometimes due to their own mistakes and other times because they were dragged into them. Who will live? Who will die? Where does Ruth (Julia Garner) fit into the finale? There are so many questions that need to be answered and I am ready to eat up every moment of these final moments with these characters. How they close this chapter of the series can really propel Ozark as an all-time great.

I have not watched Grace and Frankie, but I’ve heard nothing but great things. The show is coming to a close with its final episodes of season 7. I am not sure why Netflix decided to drop both of these simultaneously, but if you are a fan of both, I know you have a lot of TV to consume this week.

From our suggestions, what will you be watching? Are you excited about the finale of Ozark? Or will you be checking out the final season of Grace and Frankie? Let us know, and let’s hope next week brings us more Netflix additions.

Build your custom FanSided TV email newsletter with news and analysis on All Television and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2022 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source