Valorant patch 6.04 official notes: Gekko goes live with Episode 6 Act 2, performance updates, and more – Sportskeeda

Valorant patch 6.04’s official notes are currently live, and with it, Riot Games will be introducing Gekko, the game’s newest Initiator Agent, to the roster.

Gekko has been one of the most anticipated releases in the tactical shooter, and it will be quite interesting to see just how well the Agent plays out in both pro play and normal matchmaking.

Besides Gekko’s release, there will be a new Battlepass as well as new player cards, sprays, and more. Additionally, the patch will introduce a significant number of performance updates and bug fixes to some of the underlying issues that are still prevalent in the game.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can check it out on Riot’s official website. For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Agents

Gameplay Systems

Performance

Here’s when the Valorant servers will be going down for all regions, in anticipation of the new update:

The maintenance time is expected to last about an hour, with the latest update being two to four GB in size.

