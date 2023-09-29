Verizon Business forms global strategic partnership with HCLTech … – Verizon

No Updates

HCLTech will be Verizon Business's primary collaborator in all deployments involving MNS globally for enterprise customers. The company has been positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services* (MNS).

Verizon Business will lead sales, solutioning, and customer acquisitions, and HCLTech will lead post-sale implementations and ongoing support, bringing the best of both companies to better serve the needs of our customers around the world.

Customers will benefit from a best-in-class MNS portfolio, a highly digitized experience with data-driven service models, modernized frictionless interface with enhanced lifecycle management, a broad end-to-end partner ecosystem, and joint innovation on an integrated platform.

NEW YORK – Verizon Business today announced a strategic global partnership making HCLTech its primary Managed Network Services (MNS) collaborator in all networking deployments for global enterprise customers, bringing together two global leaders in enterprise networking. The partnership combines Verizon’s networking power, solutioning, and scale with HCLTech’s market leading Managed Service capabilities to usher in a new era of large-scale wireline service delivery for enterprise customers.

Verizon Business will continue to lead all customer acquisition, sales, solutioning, and overall planning and development with its customers. HCLTech will lead post-sale implementation and ongoing support. To execute the tightly coordinated balance of responsibilities at enterprise scale, a select group of Verizon Business Global Customer Operations staff will transition to HCLTech.

The partnership will offer customers a best-in-class MNS portfolio, a highly digitized experience with data-driven service models, enhanced efficiency and lifecycle management with frictionless interface, a broad end-to-end partner ecosystem, and joint innovation on an integrated platform.

These improvements will help customers navigate increasingly complex operating environments — across diverse locations, geographies, and devices — while incorporating new technologies into their stack, including 5G, SD-WAN and SASE capabilities. HCLTech’s digital-native MNS platforms and customer interfaces are designed to help them manage that digitally, quickly, and seamlessly.

Verizon Business’s global reach and localized enterprise presence together with HCLTech’s digitally optimized platforms for MNS give customers a flexible networking framework to build out with new technology and drive more efficient operations. Customers can better control and scale their consumption of network services, better incorporate their broader ecosystem of technology partners, converge informational and operational technology (IT/OT) undertakings, and generally become more agile in accommodating ever changing technology needs.

“HCLTech is a widely recognized industry leader for Managed Network Services, and with their IT service expertise and ongoing support of our enterprise networking deployments, Verizon Business can modernize our service delivery and simultaneously heighten our focus on helping customers incorporate next-generation technology like 5G, SD-WAN and SASE into their operations and their own customer offerings,” said Kyle Malady, CEO, Verizon Business. “IT/OT convergence is the future of data-centric business operations, and with the fast-accelerating pace of digitalization, customers need a well-coordinated delivery framework to realize that future.”

“Managed Network Services is core to our business, and we’re proud to collaborate with Verizon Business to lead MNS in all of their network deployments, modernization and operations for private enterprise,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech. “Our data-driven service delivery, advanced network capabilities and frictionless customer interfaces combined with the unique strengths and resiliency of the Verizon network will enable enterprises to drive better business outcomes and time to market. I am excited to welcome the incoming employees from Verizon Business Global Customer Operations and look forward to a successful and fulfilling journey together.”

