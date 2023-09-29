New photos of Tesla Cybertruck appear – Driving

Mass production is promised in 2024

Since the corporate behemoth which is Tesla chooses to engage in vanishingly slim PR communications, we’re left to find news about the upcoming Cybertruck on outlets such as fan forums. That’s the source from which these photos have surfaced, showing a truck (toy? thing?) which is arguably closer to a production version than any other cut-and-shut job we’ve seen in the years since this model was announced.

Its sharply creased body panels seem generally unchanged, at least in terms of overall shape, creating a machine which looks as if it was styled by a t-square but was probably-maybe the product of late-night conversations fuelled by angel dust. An enormous windshield wiper has sprouted from the driver’s side A-pillar in a ham-fisted attempt to retain that clean and empty space from the concept truck; why designers didn’t develop a simple flap or strip of metal in which the wiper could hide whilst parked is a mystery.

Elsewhere, this is the first Cybertruck image viewed by these jaundiced eyes which shows the thing incorporating turn signals and fog lamps in a thin strip just above the bumper. It appears headlights will remain in a narrow line near the frunk’s leading edge, though they are illuminated here. Six lug wheels are of this world, unlike the Tyco-like units as shown on the concept. A set of triangular sideview mirrors are also new.

Stainless steel can be a notoriously difficult material with which to craft a vehicle, explaining why only a few machines in history have ever been hewn solely from the stuff. An obvious example is the DeLorean, but that low-slung car largely got away with it thanks to body panels which were relatively short and narrow. A pickup truck is, by definition, neither of those things, so the Cybertruck’s stainless doors and fenders often look as if they have more waves than the Atlantic Ocean. We’ll see what happens with actual production examples.

Little is known about the powertrain, other than to say it will (obviously) be all-electric. It is expected there will be dual- and tri-motor models, plus perhaps a rear-wheel drive trim with just one motor on its rear axle. Count on a battery pack well in excess of 100 kWh and a driving range of over 600 kilometres depending on trim and tires. Pricey flagship models may stretch their EV legs even further.

