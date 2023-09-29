SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Launch Pushed Back to April 24 from … – SpaceCoastDaily.com

Home » SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Launch Pushed Back to April 24 from Cape Canaveral

By Space Coast Daily // April 11, 2023



BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying ViaSat 3 Americas broadband communications satellite is set for April 24 from Cape Canaveral.

The launch is targeted for 7:24-8:18 p.m. ET.

ViaSat 3 Americas is the first of at least three new-generation Boeing-built geostationary satellites for ViaSat.

A small communications satellite named Arcturus will launch as a secondary payload for Astranis.

Coverage of the launch can be seen on Space Coast Daily TV.

