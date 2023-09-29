Google Pixel 8 series and Watch 2 launch date set for October 4 – Android Police

Just one day after Apple announced its own event

Just a day after Apple sent out its annual invite to September's iPhone event, Google has countered with its own announcement. The next Made by Google event is happening on October 4th at 10 AM ET, giving us just over a month until we see the Pixel 8 series in person for the very first time.

Today's invite arrives just hours after we got our first official glimpse — albeit by mistake — of the Pixel 8 Pro, after an image of the device was uploaded to the Google Store website. In addition to the Pixel 8 series, we're also expecting to see a second-gen Pixel Watch. Other than that, however, any other potential products remain a mystery. Last year, the company teased its now-released Pixel Tablet, but it's far too early to expect a successor to that device.

As usual, Android Police will be on hand to check out whatever Google announces on stage in New York — you can see my own invite above. With just a little more than a month to go, that gives us plenty of time left to speculate. Or, you know, for Google to accidentally upload more official images to its various websites. Whatever floats its boat.

