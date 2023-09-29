Chris Tyson reveals MrBeast has supported their gender identity for … – Dexerto

Trending streaming, TV, Movies and pop culture news, features and more

Chris Tyson opened up about their friendship with YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, saying he knew about their gender identity and was supportive of them for years before they addressed the topic in a post that took the internet by storm.

Chris Tyson has been one of MrBeast’s besties for many years and is often featured in the YouTube mogul’s videos and other viral content.

Although Chris has served as a supporting character in MrBeast’s entourage of buddies for quite some time, they became the center of attention in April after fans noticed big changes in their appearance.

Chris responded to the speculation in a viral tweet, clarifying that they’d been on HRT (hormone replacement therapy) for two months at the time and are transitioning.

HRT, and it’s only been 2 months 😱 https://t.co/uAWOw59eMm

Since then, Chris’s transition and gender identity have become a major point of contention among both fans and critics of MrBeast. However, MrBeast himself has been vocally supportive of Chris, and has lashed out at criticism of their friendship on several occasions.

Chris addressed the subject in GeorgeNotFound’s BANTER podcast on May 10, where they claimed that MrBeast has actually been aware of their gender identity for years and was supportive of them the entire time.

“I mean, Jimmy’s known it since we were in college together,” Chris explained. “I accidentally walked out of a bedroom — like, my bedroom and his bedroom were apart …obviously not very cis-het-male. And I told him. I told him, I was like, ‘I don’t really know what it is. I don’t know if I’m ever gonna be ready to like, deal with it.’”

“And he was like, ‘Oh yeah, you know, I don’t care. Just whenever it becomes a thing, just let me know.’ And then for like, seven years, or however many years, I just didn’t let him know.”

Chris revealed that MrBeast has been supportive of his gender identity for the past 7 years pic.twitter.com/SbOd9oxazl

Although Chris wasn’t always sure of the “exact terms” of their identity, they say they’ve been “very sure that a cis male is not correct” for them since they were young.

This is just the latest news to come from Chris and MrBeast’s crew after MrBeast came under fire for buying homes for his employees.

source