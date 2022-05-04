Connect with us

News

Ethereum Whales Show Sustained Accumulation, On-Chain Data Shows - CryptoPotato
Advertisement

News

Here’s How Much Money Dogecoin’s Co-Creator Made Off DOGE - CryptoPotato

News

Best Movies & TV Shows to Watch on Hulu/Prime Video April 23-24, 2022 - CBR - Comic Book Resources

News

Dogecoin is surging again after Mark Cuban comments. What to know before jumping into the rally - CNBC

News

Apple TV Plus shows and movies: A powerhouse of original programming - Android Authority

News

Ethereum Whales Show Sustained Accumulation, On-Chain Data Shows – CryptoPotato

Published

15 seconds ago

on

wp header logo 2420

The pattern represents a departure from a whale sell-off trend that impacted ETH for months. 
Data from blockchain analysis firm Santiment indicates that ETH whales have been accumulating over the past two weeks. They have broken out of a sustained ownership downtrend since the start of the year, and are now back to owning over 12% of the supply.
Andrew is a content writer with a passion for Bitcoin. He became familiar with Bitcoin back in 2013, but began diligently studying the blockchain technology and its economic implications in 2017. Ever since, he’s believed in the network’s power to replace the current global monetary system, and provide financial freedom to billions worldwide.
Contact: LinkedIn | Twitter

FacebookTwitter YouTubeTelegram
Sign-up FREE to receive our extended weekly market update and coin analysis report

source

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Abhinav Breathes and Bleeds Technology. He's a humanoid with a passion for Gadgets, Cars, Gaming. You can usually find him on PSN Blabbering about his FIFA skills.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement