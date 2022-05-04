Ethereum Whales Show Sustained Accumulation, On-Chain Data Shows – CryptoPotato

The pattern represents a departure from a whale sell-off trend that impacted ETH for months.

Data from blockchain analysis firm Santiment indicates that ETH whales have been accumulating over the past two weeks. They have broken out of a sustained ownership downtrend since the start of the year, and are now back to owning over 12% of the supply.

Andrew is a content writer with a passion for Bitcoin. He became familiar with Bitcoin back in 2013, but began diligently studying the blockchain technology and its economic implications in 2017. Ever since, he’s believed in the network’s power to replace the current global monetary system, and provide financial freedom to billions worldwide.

