Best Apple TV 4K deal: Get an Apple TV 4K for $75 off. – Mashable

Save $75: As of Feb. 14, the Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) is on sale at Best Buy for only $104.99. That’s a savings of 41%.

With so much great TV out there, it’s only fair to want the best device. If you already own multiple Apple products, now is a great time to get your hands on the Apple TV 4K.

As of Feb. 14, the Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) is on sale at Best Buy for $104.99. This sleek device is compact and includes a simple remote control to browse through Apple Original content. The Apple TV 4K can be used for HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and other popular streaming services. You can also use the Apple TV 4K to enjoy other Apple apps, such as Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness, and Apple Music.

Fully equipped with 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR), you’ll see crystal clear images and stunning graphics. Dolby Atmos provides a cinematic sound experience and fills the room for an immersive experience. An A12 bionic chip ensures consistent performance.

Apple made sure the included remote control has cool features. It works along with Siri and features Smart Touch. Love your gaming controller? You’ll be able to use the Apple TV 4K along with Xbox and Playstation controllers if that’s your preference. You will be responsible for subscribing to certain streaming services. Keep in mind that not all shows are available in 4K.

With these great features, savings, and dependability, this deal will go fast.

