As BTC Price Dips Meme Coin Shiba V Pepe (SHEPE) Explodes … – CryptoPotato

The Bitcoin price retracing its Grayscale pump on new bearish news of the SEC delaying all Bitcoin ETF applications hasn’t slowed down meme coin season.

New meme coins are still launched on a daily basis on decentralized exchanges like Uniswap, and while many emerge to be rugpulls (such as BabyShia earlier this week), savvy traders can make exponential gains with a diversified portfolio and a small investment.

While the ‘Baby’ meta narrative may have slowed down – Baby Shiba Inu (BABYSHIB) has also corrected over 70% since putting in a double top – a new ‘Vs.’ meta has emerged, of coins that have ‘V’ in their name, short for versus.

The best meme coin to watch this week has been Shiba V Pepe (SHEPE), listed on Uniswap on August 29th.



The SHEPE token price is giving early Pepe vibes, up over 150,000% since its listing and still printing higher highs and higher lows.

The fully diluted SHEPE market cap is just over $4 million at the time of writing.



Its Shiba Inu vs. Pepe concept art represents a ‘community battle’ and street-fighter style showdown, according to the new meme coin project’s website.

Visit SHEPE on DEXTools

Popular crypto signals Telegram group Crypto Whale Pumps today entered a position on Harry Potter v Obama v Sonic v 10Inu ($BITCOIN).

While it has crashed post-launch, unlike the SHEPE price, $BITCOIN did rally over 6,000% before topping out.



This ‘Vs token’ is inspired by HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (BITCOIN), one of the best new meme coins to buy in recent months, listed in May and hitting a $200 million market cap at its peak in August.

Visit $BITCOIN On DEXScreener

Wall Street Memes (WSM) has attracted whale buys of over 500 ETH, which was reported on in mid-August during its current presale phase.

Over the course of six orders tracked by Etherscan, the crypto whale invested a total of over $1 million to push the presale fundraising closer to $25 million – $WSM is one of the most viral meme coin launches of the year, thanks to their marketing efforts including collaborations with top influencers and advertising across platforms like DEXScreener, DEXTools, CoinGecko, Cointelegraph and more.

Some of the most followed crypto traders recently highlighting $WSM include Joe Parys and Satoshi Stacker.

Wall Street Memes may benefit from the new trend of V coins as its concept is the underdog versus Wall Street, tokenizing the meme stocks movement that made headlines during the last crypto bull run as Reddit traders on the Wall Street Bets subforum initiated a short squeeze of underdog stock assets such as GameStop and AMC.

The project’s official website wallstmemes.com writes:

‘The little guy challenged Wall Street in the infamous GameStop fiasco of 2021, and the legacy of those brave Wall Street Bets heroes endures until today. Born out of that movement is Wall Street Memes – the ultimate expression of the internet’s triumph over rampant capitalism.’

Also similar to how Shiba V Pepe combines two popular memes – the Shiba Inu dog breed of Dogecoin fame and Pepe the Frog – Wall Street Memes has a large social media presence built around posting memes.



Some of its 2023 memes were even replied to by the Dogefather himself, Elon Musk, such as this tweet by the @wallstmemes Twitter handle, which has over 266,000 followers. Earlier this year, Elon also engaged with the account in a thread.

$WSM is now in its final presale phase, priced at $0.0337 prior to its listing on multiple ‘tier 1 exchanges’ in just over 25 days, according to the website.

It can be purchased in the run-up to those listings and its IDO on Uniswap, using ETH, USDT, BNB or a bank card using the Web3Payments widget on the homepage.

Visit Wall Street Memes Website

Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; it’s written by a third party. CryptoPotato doesn’t endorse or assume responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy, or other materials on this page. Nothing in it should be construed as financial advice. Readers are strongly advised to verify the information independently and carefully before engaging with any company mentioned and do their own research. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a risk of capital loss, and readers are also advised to consult a professional before making any decisions that may or may not be based on the above-sponsored content.

Readers are also advised to read CryptoPotato’s full disclaimer.

Felix got into Bitcoin back in 2014, but his interest quickly expanded to everything blockchain-related. He’s particularly excited about real-world applications of blockchain technology. Having worked as a professional content writer for three years before that, Felix transitioned to working on blockchain-centered projects and hasn’t looked back ever since.



Sign-up FREE to receive our extended weekly market update and coin analysis report

source