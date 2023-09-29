Valorant News: SEN Sinatraa Gets Open Offered $144,000 a Year to Play for Indian Team – The Sportsrush

Adnan Juzar Kachwala

|Published January 25, 2023

Valorant Star Sinatraa receives an Open Offer of 144,000 p.a. from the CEO of the Indian Organization Gods Reign to join their team.

Sinatraa is one of the most sought-after players in the current scenario. Since VCT is now going global and simplifying things, we have three main areas, the Americas, Europe, and the Pacific. This means that the Indian competitive scene is about to get heated.

The tweet from the CEO of Gods Reign came in response to the Bleed Esports coach. The Bleed Esports coach, ‘Godspeed,’ mentions that Indian Orgs should look towards NA to sign talent. Why? Because a lot of talent is now available thanks to the NA Open Qualifiers. Let us discuss the offer and why ‘Godspeed’ is correct in his assumption.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KRROHITH2/status/1617446560991956992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The above tweet is what the CEO of Gods Reign tweeted, citing Sinatraa. Note that the offer pays 30% upfront and excludes hospitality, travel, and medical. When Godspeed was asked if Sinatraa would take the offer, his reply was a clear ”No.” The whole debate sprung from Godspeed tweeting that Indian orgs should start searching for players who competed in NA Challengers. The talent there is enough to give the team expertise, experience, and star power for the upcoming VCT tournaments.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ahujagannen/status/1617439425696534529?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There is a lot of potential in the Esports scene in India, and people are prepping to capitalize on it. There are lots of viewers in the Indian community who are active Valorant players and VCT viewers.

A lot of Indian organizations and Esports teams have tried to capture the scene and take advantage but haven’t grandly succeeded. Hopefully, this offer incident is a wake-up call for the other organizations in India to get up and find talent abroad.

About the author

Adnan Juzar Kachwala

Adnan Kachwala is a writer at The SportsRush. He has an expertise in FPS games like Call of Duty and Valorant. With more than 500 articles combined on both of those games, he hopes to better everyone's knowledge about FPS games in general with his guides. His current favorite is Call of Duty Warzone 2 which he frequently likes to write about. He loves everything about the game from the guns to the Operator Skins. In his spare time, he likes to indulge in everything from Gaming to Movies, Finance to Cooking, and beyond. He prefers to spend his days off reading books, playing video games, or watching Competitive Valorant on YouTube.

Copyright: © RU Sport Private Limited. All rights reserved.

