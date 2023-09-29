Security alert! Data of 2.5 billion Google Chrome users is at risk | Mint – Mint

Google Chrome is a popular web browser used by billions of people worldwide. In a grim episode of security breach, Imperva Red – a cyber security firm has detected a flaw in Google Chrome and Chromium-based browsers, risking data of over 2.5 billion users. Dubbed CVE-2022-3656, this vulnerability allowed for the theft of sensitive files, such as crypto wallets and cloud provider credentials, the firm says in the post.

“The vulnerability was discovered through a review of the ways the browser interacts with the file system, specifically looking for common vulnerabilities related to the way browsers process symlinks,” the blog reads.

What is a symlink?

Imperva Red defines symlink or a symbolic link as a type of file that points to another file or directory. It allows the operating system to treat the linked file or directory as if it were at the symlink’s location. A symlink, it says can be useful for creating shortcuts, redirecting file paths, or organizing files in a more flexible way.

However, such links can also be used to introduce vulnerabilities if they are not handled properly.

In Google Chrome’s case, the issue arose from the way the browser interacted with symlinks when processing files and directories. To be specific, the browser did not properly check if the symlink was pointing to a location that was not intended to be accessible, which allowed for the theft of sensitive files, the blog post states.

How symlinks affected Google Chrome?

Explaining how the vulnerability impacted Google Chrome, the firm says that an attacker could create a fake website that offers a new crypto wallet service. The website, then could trick the user into creating a new wallet by requesting that they download their ‘recovery’ keys.

“These keys would actually be a zip file containing a symlink to a sensitive file or folder on the user’s computer, such as a cloud provider credential. When the user unzips and uploads the ‘recovery’ keys back to the website, the symlink would be processed and the attacker would gain access to the sensitive file,” the blog states.

What should Chrome users do?

Imperva Red says that it notified Google of the vulnerability and the issue was fully resolved in Chrome 108. It is advisable for users to always keep their software up to date in order to protect against such vulnerabilities.

“Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!” Click here!

Download the Mint app and read premium stories

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source