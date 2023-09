Here’s the Image of the Week as voted on by the public. Check out the latest raw images below, and “Like” your favorites. Come back at the beginning of the week to see the public’s favorite.

Full image and caption ›

Image of the Week gallery ›

This site is maintained by the Mars Communications Team at

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate

NASA Official: Debra Hernandez

Site Manager: Melody Ho

Editor: Jane Platt

CL#: 19-6952

source