4 new games coming to Apple Arcade in August – Apple

August 1, 2023

Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go coming to Apple Arcade in August, along with other fun new games and updates

This August, Apple Arcade will bring more unlimited, uninterrupted fun for players with four new games and more than 30 exciting updates and major events. Players can shake to the rhythm of the beat in the revival of SEGA’s classic rhythm game Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, and jump into exciting new puzzle games Nekograms+ and Kingdoms: Merge & Build, as well as unique indie game finity., a thoughtfully handcrafted experience that remixes the best elements of iconic puzzle games.

“Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is coming soon to Apple Arcade with exciting new songs and a series first Story Mode only found on the service,” said Ian Curran, president and chief operating officer of SEGA of America. “Apple Arcade has been a great home to many of our hit franchises, including Sonic, Football Manager, and now Samba de Amigo. It’s given us an opportunity to focus on creating the best games for a whole new audience of mobile players, and we’re looking forward to seeing fans of the series and newcomers enjoy this modern take on one of our classic games.”

Players can also continue to enjoy popular games on Apple Arcade like Crossy Road Castle, Jetpack Joyride 2, Cooking Mama: Cuisine!, along with recently released titles such as TMNT Splintered Fate, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, and Hello Kitty Island Adventure, which are all launching new content this month. This week, Crayola Create and Play+ is teaming up with Hasbro’s My Little Pony, PJ Masks, and Tonka for a special Back-to-School Style Squad event designed to encourage self-expression, creative confidence, and early educational skills. The event will run exclusively in Crayola Create and Play+ from August 4 to 31. Subscribers can check out the Recently Updated section on Apple Arcade to keep up to date on their favorite titles.

With access to a catalog of more than 200 games, with new titles added each month, players can kick back this summer and discover their next favorite game on Apple Arcade, free from interruptions from ads and in-app purchases. Apple Arcade also offers a fun and safe gaming experience for users of all ages, adhering to Apple’s high standards of privacy.

From exploring creativity with the whole family, to puzzle games galore, to a fresh spin on a classic rhythm game, Apple Arcade continually adds new gaming experiences for all players and play styles. New games available this month include:

Nekograms+ (Hungry Sky) – August 8

Get ready to jump into a wholesome and cozy adventure in this adorable cat puzzle game. Move cats and cushions around until each furry friend has found their ideal spot with the goal of making sure every adorable kitty is able to get to sleep. With 120 charming and engaging levels, players will cuddle up with more than 15 different cat breeds and explore three beautifully crafted worlds, while enjoying a soothing and original soundtrack.

Kingdoms: Merge & Build (Cherrypick Games) – August 18

Enjoy a soothing puzzle game experience blended with kingdom-building gameplay in this story-rich adventure. In the king’s absence, a mysterious power has destroyed the kingdom. Now it’s up to Prince Edward and his friends to rebuild the land and save its people. Players will merge unique items to gain resources to construct and renovate buildings and landmarks, complete quests, and uncover the mystery in order to restore the fallen kingdom to its former glory.

finity. (Seabaa, Inc.) – August 25

finity. is a minimalist, thoughtful, and handcrafted 2D game that remixes the best elements of iconic puzzle games to create a reimagined and satisfying puzzle experience. The game combines the skill and complexity of chess, the infinite replay value and flow of Tetris, and the satisfying feedback of the match-three genre to deliver a highly polished experience with depth and complexity that can be enjoyed for a lifetime.

Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go (SEGA) – August 29

Get up and shake it on the go in this vibrant rhythm action game. A revival of SEGA’s classic rhythm game series, which has players shaking maracas to the beat, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is a modern sequel to the popular 2000’s franchise. The game features three songs found only on Arcade — PSY’s “DADDY (feat. CL),” Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory,” and “The Walker” from Fitz and the Tantrums — along with an exclusive series first Story Mode, where players join Amigo on his quest to reclaim music. With more than 40 hit songs from the world’s most popular music genres, and even more songs post-launch, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is a dynamic and unique twist on the classic rhythm game experience.

Press Contacts

Peter Nguyen

Apple

pete_nguyen@apple.com

Jennifer Tam

Apple

jennifer_tam@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

