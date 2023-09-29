iPhone 15 release date: Pro Max model, price, colors, and differences – AS USA

Apple

As every year, the presentation of a new iPhone by Apple is one of the most anticipated moments among lovers of technology and mobile phones. The company is coming in strong and its devices promise many improvements over the 14 series, so while we wait for its reveal, let’s talk a bit about them and review what we can expect from their models, prices, battery, colors…

Apple has not yet confirmed its release date, but taking into account the precedents, everything indicates that the presentation will be in September or October. The company usually opens the pre-order period almost immediately after said presentation, and the launch of the phones usually takes place a few days later, so except for surprises and the lack of an official announcement, these are the deadlines we have.

As usual, the new models will be superior to the previous ones, especially in specific aspects as significant as battery autonomy (below you have all the information) and the inclusion of AI (artificial intelligence) to add functions as cutting-edge as a system capable of reading your texts to assess your state of mind. The iPhone 15 camera is also something that will cause people to talk, as it is speculated on a substantial improvement over the previous model. In addition, the operating system will be another of the main attractions, since iOS 17 was presented in June and its release is expected in the fall.

This was not the case in the past, but by now we are used to the fact that almost all ranges of mobiles of the same generation offer us several different models that usually go up to the most premium of all. In this case, we are talking about the iPhone 15 Pro Max, whose price will be higher than that of the others, but will also boast greater benefits. Although we will have to wait for its presentation, we can expect an exclusive improvement in the camera and it seems that this time we will finally see something that has been years in the pipeline: the periscopic lens, a highly advanced telephoto sensor that will allow us to take top-quality photos from far distances. It is not something new in the industry, but so far it is not present in any iPhone.

When we talk about a new range of mobile phones, especially if it is from Apple, there are many doubts about it, but we are clear about one thing: they will not be the most affordable mobiles on the market. Due to inflation, there are those who speculate on a possible price increase compared to previous models. In any case, the precedent tells us that the price of the iPhone 15 will be higher, in all its models, than those of the 14 series.

More than the color itself, it is in the chosen tone palette where Apple usually surprises us each generation. Just a few days ago, a renowned insider revealed some of the colors that the iPhone 15 models will offer, among which two called “Starlight” and “Midnight” stand out, as well as other classics such as red, yellow, green, and pink.

Battery life is one of the main headaches for any current mobile phone user. In fact, it is the Achilles heel of some devicesthat even belong to the high range. In the case of the iPhone 15, battery life will vary depending on the model chosen, among which the almost 5,000 mAh of the iPhone 15 Pro Max surprises.

If we compare these figures with the full range of iPhone 14, each and every model presents an improvement of around 500 mAh on average than their equivalents in series 14.

