6 Best Amazon Fire TV Accessories – Guiding Tech

We explain and teach technology, solve tech problems and help you make gadget buying decisions.

Amazon Fire TV has been a game-changer in the world of streaming. To that end, the concoction offers users an affordable and convenient way to access thousands of movies, TV shows, and other content. However, to make the most out of your Fire TV experience, it’s important to invest in some essential accessories that can take your binge sessions to the next level. If you’re on the hunt for the best Amazon Fire TV accessories, then you’ve come to the right place.

From voice remote controls to adapters and even keyboards, there are a myriad of accessories that can enhance your Fire TV experience.

In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the best Amazon Fire TV accessories that can help you get the most out of your streaming device. These accessories are great for Amazon Fire TV Stick as well as proper Fire TV users. But first, you might want to check out the following:

Buy

Most buyers interact with their Amazon Fire TV by using the bundled remote. So, why not add a protective layer around it? The CaseBot silicone case is one of the best remote covers that you can buy for your Amazon Fire TV remote.

While the product name states it’s designed for the Amazon Insignia Smart HD Fire TV, the CaseBot silicone case can fit the majority of Fire TV remotes. The reason is, that they all share the same design. Speaking of which, the case is available in a wide variety of colors too, including Red, Blue, and a glow-in-the-dark Green hue.

As for the rest of the design, the case features tidy cutouts for the interactive buttons, while the back side touts a honeycomb pattern which offers a nice grip. So even if your hands are oily, you will still be able to hold the remote with ease. More notably, the case is shockproof too. So you don’t have to worry about your kids tossing the remote around either.

Buy

With 4K content on the rise, you won’t get the best experience on a standard Wi-Fi connection. As such, the Amazon Ethernet Adapter for Amazon Fire TV Devices is a great accessory for those who want a faster and more stable internet connection.

The Ethernet adapter offers a faster and more reliable internet connection compared to Wi-Fi. Consequently, if you like to stream high-quality video content on their Fire TV Stick 4K, you will find the device quite useful as it helps to reduce buffering and lag. The adapter in itself is also easy to set up and use, and comes straight from Amazon’s chaebol.

Of course, you will have to contend with more cables if you use an ethernet adapter. Not to forget you will have to invest in a high-quality ethernet cable as well. However, if you’re all about streaming at the best quality, it’s highly recommended to invest in an Ethernet Adapter.

Buy

The Amazon Fire TV Stick comes with a power cable and a power adapter included in the box. However, if your TV has a USB port, you can power up your Fire TV Stick via the connector. How? With the help of the Mission Cables USB Power Cable for TV, that’s how.

One of the biggest advantages of using the cable is that it eliminates the need for a separate power adapter. This is particularly useful for those who have limited outlet space. You could even deploy the accessory if you want to reduce the number of cords and cables in your setup. Speaking of which, the cable is adequately long, so you should be able to use it without any hassles – just plug one end into your Fire TV and the other end into a USB port on your TV.

One thing to note is that the Fire TV Stick requires a power input of 5V/1000mA. However, if you have a budget TV with a USB 2.0 port, in most cases it will not be able to deliver the desired power output. This can cause your Fire TV to become slow or unresponsive when used with the cable.

While the company claims to have a Power Boost circuitry to provide excess power, this may or may not work depending on your TV’s make and model. As such, it’s advised to use the gadget with TVs that have a USB 3.0 port.

Buy

One of the biggest challenges of using a smart TV is typing out the name of your favorite TV show or movie. Navigating from one character to another is not only tedious but also time-consuming. Thankfully, you can just use the iPazzPort Mini Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard for a more convenient typing experience.

Thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily pair the iPazzPort Mini Wireless Keyboard to your Amazon Fire TV. What’s more, is that you can attach it to the back of your Fire TV remote. That way, you won’t misplace it, and you can sift between the normal remote or the keyboard seamlessly.

Speaking of which, you also get multimedia function keys with the device. The keyboard also comes with a white backlight for use in low-light conditions. It also features a built-in battery, which can be charged via the remote’s USB Type-C port.

Buy

If you’re not sold on the iPazzPort Mini Bluetooth keyboard’s sales pitch, then you should check out the Alexa Voice Remote Pro. Although a normal Fire TV remote will suffice for voice commands, the Voice Remote Pro comes with backlighting, integrated TV controls, and additional buttons as well.

Compatible with most Fire TV devices, the Alexa Voice Remote Pro is what Amazon calls its best-ever remote control. And you do get plenty of features here. Misplaced your remote? Just ask Alexa on your smartphone or Echo device to search for the remote, and the Alexa Voice Remote Pro will start chiming. Using the remote in the dark and can’t figure out the buttons? Well, the Voice Remote Pro features a motion-activated backlight, thereby allowing you to use it conveniently in low-light conditions.

The remote also comes with a dedicated headphone button to pull up the Bluetooth menu and pair devices seamlessly. Speaking of buttons, you also get two customizable buttons with the remote. You can program them to launch your favorite apps and TV channels, or even perform certain Alexa commands.

Buy

Using Alexa to launch apps on your Fire TV is nice. But you know what would be even better? Using Alexa to control your TV itself. Or even your soundbar. And you can do all that with the Amazon Fire TV Blaster.

The way that Amazon Fire TV Blaster works is that it uses infrared (IR) technology to wirelessly control your IR-supported devices. This includes your TVs, soundbars, satellite and cable boxes, and A/V receivers. Just add the Amazon Fire TV Blaster to your home network, and then you can use Alexa’s voice commands to control these devices as well.

Now, you might be wondering if you can use the Fire TV Blaster to control other IR devices, such as your air conditioner or room lights. The short answer is no. The Amazon Fire TV Blaster will only work with compatible Fire TV and Echo devices, and compatible soundbar, cable or satellite box, and AV receivers. Make sure to refer to their official list of supported devices before going ahead with this purchase.

No, not all Amazon Fire TV accessories are compatible with all Fire TV devices. Make sure to check the compatibility of the accessory with your Fire TV device before purchasing.

Yes, you can use your smartphone as a remote for Amazon Fire TV by downloading the Amazon Fire TV app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

The standard remote for Amazon Fire TV has basic features, such as navigation buttons and a select button. On the other hand, the voice remote has a built-in microphone that allows you to use voice commands to control your Fire TV. However, Amazon also offers the Alexa Voice Remote Pro with more advanced features. These include customizable buttons, backlighting, and a remote finder function.

With the right accessories, you can make the most out of your Amazon Fire TV. From protection cases for the remote to an all-new advanced remote, you can upgrade your Fire TV with these cool accessories.

So, go ahead and try out some of these accessories. Also, do let us know in the comments which ones you liked the most.

Last updated on 27 April, 2023

The above article may contain affiliate links which help support Guiding Tech. However, it does not affect our editorial integrity. The content remains unbiased and authentic.

Twitter’s Fail Whale logo was designed by Yiying Lu.

Get Guiding Tech articles delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Name *

Email *

Comment *





Δ

A computer engineer by degree, Varun has 7+ years of experience in the field of technology. With love for both hardware and software sides of tech, Varun contributes to Guiding Tech by helping its readers make better purchases while also understanding the meaning of each feature. In his free time, you can find him sharing his excellent photography skills along with his Aces in Valorant over Twitter.

© 2023 Guiding Tech Media. All Rights Reserved.

source