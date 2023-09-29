40 Best Amazon Prime series to watch right now – 2023 – PINKVILLA

From The Office, Family Guy, to The Lord of the Rings, scroll ahead for a carefully curated assortment of the best Amazon Prime series along with their IMDb ratings.

While Amazon Prime keeps pouring more and more content to spoil its subscribers for choice, it only gets harder to pick what to watch. With this in mind, this time, we have decided to do the heavy lifting and picked out only the best Amazon Prime series that’ll definitely keep you entertained. In fact, this time we have scoured through Amazon Prime’s ever-growing catalog and picked out only the absolute best Amazon series along with their little introduction and IMDb ratings. Right from Amazon Original shows like The Boys, Carnival Row, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to classics like The Office, Family Guy, and The Lord of The Rings, to The Big Bang Theory we have hand-selected the finest shows that are currently included with a Prime subscription that you should binge on right away. In fact, we highly recommend you bookmark this page whenever you are looking for a quick recommendation on what to watch on Amazon Prime right now. So, what are you waiting for? Dig in!





Starring Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Lena Olin, and Josh Radnor, Hunter is a 2020 show that features a story set in 1977 New York City. Watch the show for an intriguing tale of a troubled Jewish man fixated on revenge.



Starring John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, and John Hoogenakker another highly rated Amazon Prime series we recommend is Tom Clancy’s, Jack Ryan. The show features the story of a CIA analyst named Jack Ryan and how he faces danger at his work.



Starring Emily Hampshire, Iain Glen, Calvin Demba, and Molly Vevers, The Rig features the storyline of a group of staffers on a Scottish oil rig and their experiences with interesting supernatural elements. You are absolutely going to love this Amazon Drama filled with mystery and science fiction.



Starring Simon Baker, Robin Tunney, Tim Kang, and Owain Yeoman, The Mentalist is another Amazon Prime crime drama that you will absolutely love. With a plot that definitely keeps you hooked to the screens, The Mentalist is one of the best shows on the platform.



Another Amazon Prime series that we highly recommend is Homecoming. Starring Julia Roberts, Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, and Hong Chau, the show is based on a podcast of the same name. If you like thrillers, this mysterious drama is just the right pick for you.



We highly recommend watching this action and crime-based drama titled, The Boys. The show features a story of vigilantes who work to take down corrupt superheroes who misuse their superpowers.



Another highly rated show that every Amazon subscriber must watch is this mockumentary titled The Office on an interesting-to-watch group of typical office workers created by Eric Kripke. Every episode features a typical workday with plenty of ego clashes, inappropriate behavior, and monotony. Created by Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, and Stephen Merchant the show features the best of Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, and Rainn Wilson.



Created by Michael Hirst and starring Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgård, Alexander Ludwig, and Georgia Hirst 2013 show Viking features the very best portrayal of the cruel and mystifying world of Ragnar Lothbrok. Watch the show to explore a Viking warrior along with a farmer who desires to explore distant shores all across the ocean.



Starring Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Ice-T, and Dann Florek, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit features a premise of a Special Victims Unit. Watch the show to witness the most specially trained squad of detectives that belong to the New York City Police Department which specializes in investigating sexual crimes.



This 2005 show has a pretty huge fan base, the show features an intriguing tale of two brothers that follow in their father’s footsteps and serve as hunters that fight dangerously evil supernatural beings. Stream the show to binge on the best of monsters, demons, and gods on earth.



The Legend of Vox Machina is a 2022 show starring Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, and Matthew Mercer. The action adventure animation features how the world is saved from evil and destruction by one of the most dreadful power couples in Exandria.



For anyone who still hasn’t watched The Big Bang Theory, you are missing out on the best of TV. Starring Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Simon Helberg, the show features an amusing story of two brilliant but socially clumsy physicists. The show takes an interesting turn when a gorgeous woman who wants to pursue acting moves into the apartment across the hall from the guys which changes their life for good.



After you have watched The Big Bang Theory, you are absolutely going to love watching Young Sheldon. Starring, Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, and Lance Barber, the show is a spin-off of the hit show set in East Texas that features the childhood and teenage years of Sheldon Cooper who is one of the prime characters of The Big Bang Theory.



Your love for science fiction and mystery will make watching The Peripheral, an absolute delight. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, and JJ Feild the show is set in the future where it interestingly portrays how technology altered society. Watch the futuristic drama to watch how a woman uncovers a covert connection with an alternate but dark reality.



One of the best Amazon original series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is created by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. The show stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, and Michael Zegen and interestingly features a tale of a housewife in the 1950s who decides to work as a stand-up comedian. The Amazon show is a complete entertainer.



The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an epic action-adventure drama that you just cannot miss out on. Created by Patrick McKay and John D. Payne, the show features the best of Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charlie Vickers, and Markella Kavenagh.





Starring John Nettles, Jane Wymark, Barry Jackson, and Neil Dudgeon, the 1997 show called Midsomer Murders features the best of a veteran Detective Chief Inspector along with his young Sergeant. Watch the show to witness the best of murder investigations in Midsomer County.



Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy, Undone stars Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, and Constance Marie. The interesting psychological drama features the story of a woman who discovers her bizarre relationship with time after she outlives a dangerous car accident. The breathtaking show even features how the protagonist communicates with her deceased father.



If you have always loved futuristic dramas, you are absolutely going to fall in love with this Greg Daniels show called Upload. Starring Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, and Allegra Edwards, the show is definitely a masterpiece. Watch the show to witness how a man actually uploads his consciousness and determines his own afterlife.



The show features the best of drama, science-fiction, and thriller. Stream on Amazon right now if you are in the mood for the best of the dystopian world where a woman is coerced to survive as a concubine in a theocratic dictatorship.



Starring Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin, Outlander is another fantasy romance drama that you will certainly fall in love with. The show features the tale of an English combat nurse in 1945 who is swept back to 1743.

Starring Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, and Hugh Thompson the show is based on books by Lee Child that features the story of Jack Reacher who was arrested for murder.



One of the best-animated comedy shows ever created, Family Guy has to be the best Amazon Prime series ever. The show features a dysfunctional family that strives to cope with everyday life as they are thrown from one crazy scenario to another.



Another one of the best crime series on Amazon Prime that you must watch is Three Pines. The 2022 show starring Alfred Molina, Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, and Sarah Booth features the story of a Chief Inspector Armand Gamache who investigates cases in the Quebec village called Three Pines.



The action drama show, Chicago Fire features the best of firefighters and paramedics living and working in Chicago. Created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas watch this show to witness both the personal and professional lives of characters played by Taylor Kinney, Christian Stolte, Eamonn Walker, and Joe Minoso.



With cast members like Jorge Garcia, Josh Holloway, Naveen Andrews, and Matthew Fox, Lost is one of the best sci-fi series on Amazon Prime. Watch this 2004 show to witness how the survivors of a plane crash make do on a deserted island.



If you still haven’t watched Law & Order, press play right now because this has to be the best one of the crime series on Amazon Prime. The legal show features the best of Jerry Orbach, Jesse L. Martin, Dennis Farina, and S. Epatha Merkerson.



One of the best comedy series on Amazon Prime, How I Met Your Mother is an absolute binge-fest. The show features everything from romance to friendship and has the power to make you shed a tear and also help you laugh your heart out. Watch the show to witness the tale of how a father narrates a story to his children about how he met their mother.



Another one of the best crime series on Amazon Prime that you will absolutely love is Chicago P.D. The show starring Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, and LaRoyce Hawkins follows two distinct groups, the uniformed cops and the Intelligence Unit District 21 of the Police Department in Chicago.



Starring Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, and Christina Chang the 2017 show features the story of Shaun Murphy who is a young, autistic surgeon who also suffers from Savant syndrome. Watch the show to witness how Shaun fits into the prestigious hospital.



Creating Dan Fogelman, This Is Us features stars like Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chrissy Metz. Pick this show if you are on the lookout for a heartwarming and touching story that features the life experiences and struggles of a set of triplets.



One of the best drama series on Amazon Prime Hanna features the best thriller and drama. Featuring an interesting cast including Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, and Áine Rose Daly, the show features a story of an extraordinary girl who has been raised in a forest.



If you like thrillers and romance and you are looking for the best of both worlds, go ahead and hit play on this one. The iconic fantasy drama is full of romance, dangers, and disasters that happen in a mysterious town called Mystic Falls, Virginia. Stream the show to witness the best of two vampire brothers and their common love interest played by Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, and Kat Graham. The 2009 show is one of the best thriller series on Amazon Prime to stream right now.



Another Amazon Prime series we highly recommend is Parks and Recreation. The show features cast members that include Amy Poehler, Jim O’Heir, Nick Offerman, and Chris Pratte. Watch the 2009 show to witness Indiana town’s public officials and their experiences.



Starring Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen, and Jacob Ifan SAS: Rogue Heroes features a plot around a Special Forces unit. The action drama is based on Ben Macintyre’s book.



Another Amazon Prime series that we highly recommend is Carnival Row. The show depicts a tale of a human detective and a fairy. Stream the show to watch their dangerous affair in a gorgeous Victorian fantasy world filled with terrors of its own.





Another Amazon drama that we highly recommend is Mad Men. Starring Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, and January Jones, the show features the tales of New York’s ad agencies in the early 1960s.





Another amusing action-filled entertainer, you cannot do better than is Chainsaw Man. This Amazon Prime series is an animation featuring Kikunosuke Toya, Ryan Colt Levy, Tomori Kusunoki, and Shogo Sakata follows the story of a betrayal with elements like devil-human hybrid and hunting devils.



One of the best series to watch on Amazon Prime, that you will definitely love is Alfred Gough and Miles Millar’s Smallville. Starring Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Allison Mack, and Kristin Kreuk, the action-adventure drama is a complete entertainer.



Another Amazon Prime series that features the best of romance and drama is Downtown Abbey. Created by Julian Fellowes, the show features the lives of the British aristocratic Crawley family in the early twentieth century.



For anyone who has an Amazon Subscription and does not know what to stream this list of the best Amazon Prime series is certainly bookmark worthy. In fact, not only is every show in the list of best Amazon Prime Series an absolute hit, but they are also highly rated and highly acclaimed. Without a doubt, the list of best Amazon Prime series serves the only finest picks from all the genres like romance, fantasy, drama, crime, thrillers, and romantic-comedy but here is a bonus list of other exceptional Amazon shows that you will definitely love. It includes Suits (2011–2019) Seinfeld (1989–1998), StartUp (2016–2018), Elementary (2012–2019), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017– ), Mr. Bean (1990–1995), The Man in the High Castle (2015–2019), Mozart in the Jungle (2014–2018), American Gods (2017–2021), Preacher (2016–2019) Into the Badlands (2015–2019), Electric Dreams (2017–2018), Two and a Half Men (2003–2015), and House (2004–2012).

