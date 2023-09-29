OnePlus Ace 2 pops up with a familiar design and high-end SoC in … – Notebookcheck.net

Ice Universe’s latest leak pertaining to the OnePlus "Ace 2" invites the viewer to "spot the difference" between its appearance and that of the new flagship 11.
Should this image prove accurate, the 2 Android smartphones do indeed have a very similar camera hump, although the alleged new Ace-series device’s main circular housing for the triple lenses and flash are depicted with a much less subtle take on the higher-end model’s twinkly new "black hole-inspired" finish.
Otherwise, the "Ace 2" seems to have the same curved glass back, metal frame and Alert Slider as the 11, albeit in a new color that might be a few shades colder than the Jade Green of the 10T. Incidentally, a very similar finish has been spotted in the latest teasers for the 11R, set to launch as a flagship alternative exclusive to India soon.
It is thus thought to rebrand as the Ace 2, or PHK110, for the Chinese market. AnTuTu does not know about that – however, the benchmarking group now claims that it has found some vital internal specs for the device out.
The Ace 2 has allegedly been discovered on the database running Android 13 on a 120Hz display with the predecessor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 of the 11, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.
Therefore, it seems the second-gen Ace’s SKUs get very nearly as high-end as its flagship counterpart – then again, the 11 naturally gets the newer LPDDR5X/UFS 4.0 combination and, according to the latest leaks, a less curved display.
Nevertheless, the "Ace 2" allegedly manages to hit ~1.15 million on its alleged AnTuTu debut, which may still be enough for some.
In fact, it might be as well to just buy a 10T on Amazon.
Ice Universe via Twitter
AnTuTu via Weibo
OnePlus Ace 2 pops up with a familiar design and high-end SoC in …
