Furthermore some case manufacturers indicate as a model the Pro Max is the Ultra separated. It has been stated that this year the Pro Max will not be the best model.
I personally know for sure that two 6.7 inch different models have been tested, but I don’t think both will… pic.twitter.com/kQoG5hHAQL
Enjoy the hottest mobile tech storylines, delivered straight to your inbox.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Home Latest News More confusion reigns over what Apple will call its top-of-the-line … –...
More confusion reigns over what Apple will call its top-of-the-line … – PhoneArena
Furthermore some case manufacturers indicate as a model the Pro Max is the Ultra separated. It has been stated that this year the Pro Max will not be the best model.