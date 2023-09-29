More confusion reigns over what Apple will call its top-of-the-line … – PhoneArena

Furthermore some case manufacturers indicate as a model the Pro Max is the Ultra separated. It has been stated that this year the Pro Max will not be the best model.

I personally know for sure that two 6.7 inch different models have been tested, but I don’t think both will… pic.twitter.com/kQoG5hHAQL

Enjoy the hottest mobile tech storylines, delivered straight to your inbox.

Things that are NOT allowed:

source