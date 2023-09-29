Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Boom, Bullish For Meme coins like … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
New Crypto and New Meme Coins – Ultimate Guide to Some of the Hottest New Cryptocurrencies of 2023 with Shiba Inu, Wall Street Memes, ApeMax and More.
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest cryptocurrencies, have experienced significant surges following BlackRock’s revelation about Bitcoin. BTC has surpassed $30,000, reaching its March level and contributing to a $100 billion boost in the crypto market within a week. As BlackRock’s ETF bid prompts a flurry of filings, Cameron Winklevoss from Gemini warns that the window to buy bitcoin is closing rapidly. As Bitcoin accumulation begins, Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) show promise for the upcoming months.
Ethereum’s (ETH) price has seen a surge as buying power has gathered at support levels, indicating a bullish sentiment and heightened investor interest. In the last 24 hours, Ethereum’s price has risen by 7% to around $1,865. Considering its current momentum and the overall upward trend in the crypto market, it is possible for Ethereum to reach the $2,000 milestone again, contingent upon Bitcoin’s price continuing its ascent towards the $35,000 range.
Throughout April 2023, Ethereum’s price has been consolidating within a tight range of $1,850 to $1,950. Although breaching these levels briefly, it quickly retraces, leading to what traders call a fakeout. This type of movement can result in losses for traders with narrow stop-loss triggers. Presently, Ethereum is trading at a 60% discount from its all-time high of $4,890. If Ethereum’s price recovers in the future, investors could potentially witness a 158% return, making it an appealing investment opportunity for those who believe in Ethereum’s future within the cryptocurrency realm.
During the consolidation phase of the cryptocurrency market, Shiba Inu (SHIB) remained relatively inactive, but its dedicated community continued to promote its potential despite its meme origins. Over the course of the last week, Shiba Inu has exhibited an exceptional performance, surpassing numerous other cryptocurrencies with an impressive surge of 15.36%. Currently, it is being traded at approximately $0.000007967.
Despite its meme background, the coin has demonstrated tangible potential, largely attributed to its strong community and the growing interest from new participants. The coin’s increasing popularity, coupled with upcoming developments such as the decentralised exchange ShibaSwap, suggests that Shiba Inu may be poised for further growth.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is making significant strides in the cryptocurrency market, positioning itself as a major player in multiple domains. With a successful initial presale and rapid popularity, BIG is gaining attention and establishing itself as a prominent entity. It goes beyond being just an attractive brand and is driven by powerful objectives in areas such as crypto-gaming, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and social contributions. This trajectory sets the stage for substantial influence and a bright future for BIG.
The growing presence of Big Eyes Coin is evident in the current market sentiment, solidifying its position in the crypto market. BIG has achieved yet another significant milestone by securing a listing on the renowned platform LBank. This achievement not only enhances the status of BIG but also paves the way for exciting prospects and avenues for growth.
BIG’s cryptocurrency initiative introduces an innovative approach to gaming with a diverse selection of 4,000 immersive casino games, including the newly added 819 Casino. This wide range of gaming options enhances the appeal of BIG to a broad audience. But the innovation doesn’t stop there.
In addition to gaming, BIG ventures into the thriving NFT business, tapping into the growing demand for unique digital assets. With its captivating “Sushi Crew” collection, BIG expands its offerings and appeals to collectors and enthusiasts.
In the challenging crypto market, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) stands out as a major player. Its successful presale, rapid popularity, and presence in various domains establish BIG as a prominent entity. The innovative approach to gaming, diverse NFT offerings, and recent listing on LBank elevate its status. The trajectory and growing presence of BIG indicate a promising future in the recovering crypto market, making it an appealing investment opportunity.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
