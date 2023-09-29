Best Movies Coming to Apple TV+ in April 2023 – MovieWeb

These are the best movies coming to Apple TV+ in April 2023.

Apple TV+ is going to have some great movies coming in April 2023. Although the streamer still struggles to compete with bigger names in the business, like Netflix and Disney+, Apple TV+ has proved it can hold its own with some great family programming and big blockbuster films. Last year the streamer released some incredible movies and profound original series. And they quickly stepped up at the beginning of 2023, showing everyone they have no plans to slow down. For all you Apple TV+ subscribers out there, we’ve got the list of the hot movies coming out in April.

The April movies for Apple TV+ look like they will be great. Apple has some real adventures planned, as they take big names from franchises like Marvel and James Bond to prove they can attract some of the best actors in Hollywood. In addition, the streamer is investing a lot in original titles as it plans to grow over the next few years. With attractions like Ted Lasso and Best Picture winner CODA, their list of selections for movies and TV series is nothing to sneeze at. Here are some of the best movies coming to Apple TV+ in April 2023.

Apple TV+'s Ghosted is an upcoming action rom-com that takes us on a wild ride as Cole falls in love with the mysteriously attractive Sadie. Before you know it, he’s head over heels for her, but investigating her enigmatic nature leads Cole to uncover a surprising secret: Sadie is actually a secret agent. Before they can go on a second date, the two are swept up in a high stakes action-packed adventure. Cole has to trust his new flame even though she’s been lying about her clandestine career. Can the two work together to save the world? Or will their trust issues lead to a horrible disaster?

Ghosted is truly exciting, if only for its cast. Ana De Armas leads as Sadie opposite Chris Evans, who plays Cole. Other cast members include Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian, BoJack Horseman), Adrien Brody (The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Pianist), Tim Blake Nelson (The Incredible Hulk, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), and Tate Donovan (Hercules, Argo). The film was written by Chris McKenna (Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, Community), Rhett Reese (Deadpool, Deadpool 2), and Erik Sommers (Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp).

Ghosted is directed by Dexter Fletcher, who is most famous for playing Soap in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. The actor-turned-director is also famous for directing Rocketman and will be working on the upcoming Sherlock Holmes 3, which means he will have worked with both Ironman and Captain America.

The documentary on tennis champion Boris Becker comes to Apply TV+ in April. The film will explore the life of one of the greatest to ever hold a racket. Boris Becker was a tennis prodigy from a very young age and became a sports sensation when he won the first of his six majors at only 17. Boris Becker had an incredible tennis career, winning 49 major titles and an Olympic Gold Medal.

His story will be told by director Alex Gibney (Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, How to Change your Mind) through the eyes of some of the other greats of the sport. John McEnroe will make an appearance, along with Novak Djokovic, Björn Borg, and Matts Wilander. This story of such an amazing rise to glory at such a young age will surely entertain in the hands of a master documentarian.

But aside from being the world’s former number 1 tennis player and the youngest person to win the Gentlemen’s Wimbledon Championships, the film will likely discuss his rivalry with tennis great Stefan Edberg. The matches between these two players would go on to haunt Wimbledon for years after they competed for the first time. Edberg was among the few to ever unseat Becker from his seat at the top of the tennis world. Becker also had a fierce rivalry with Michael Stitch, but this story ended in a happier way when the two teamed up to win the Men’s Doubles Olympic Gold Medal in Barcelona in 1992.

Although Becker’s career is long and filled with numerous trophies, like any story of a man who flew too close to the sun, the documentary might also include Becker’s eventual fall from grace. Any tennis fan watching the news over the past few years is probably familiar with Becker’s life after his retirement. Despite his immense fortune, he was eventually convicted on charges of tax evasion and, just last year, was sent to prison for several months. If the documentary follows the tennis champion into this part of his life, Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker may end up having two meanings.

