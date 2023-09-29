Bard vs. Chat GPT : How Are They Different? (2023) – TechTarget

You forgot to provide an Email Address.
This email address doesn’t appear to be valid.
This email address is already registered. Please log in.
You have exceeded the maximum character limit.
Please provide a Corporate Email Address.
Please check the box if you want to proceed.
Please check the box if you want to proceed.
By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched in November 2022, and it quickly became an internet sensation. Now, Google has introduced its own AI-powered chatbot in a battle between the tech giants.
Generative AI creates content after a user queries it, using data from its machine learning model. The content is generated automatically to answer questions and create images, text or videos created by AI.
When OpenAI launched ChatGPT, people began looking for ways to use AI-generated content and AI technology for business, educational and personal purposes. However, AI experts warned that the information can mix up content when pulled from incorrect data sources. Generative content has its pros and cons.
Microsoft also recently announced a multiyear partnership with OpenAI to increase AI capabilities.
Alphabet, Google’s parent company, announced Google’s answer to ChatGPT — a conversational AI chatbot named Bard.
Even with similar functions, there are key differences between the two AI tools.
ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot that uses machine learning to answer queries in a conversational dialogue. OpenAI released ChatGPT on Nov. 30, 2022. Within five days, ChatGPT reached 1 million users, according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
This article is part of
GPT stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer, which finds patterns within data sequences. ChatGPT currently uses the GPT-3.5 language model, which is trained from human-created text on the internet. The paid version, ChatGPT Plus, now uses the upgraded GPT-4 model. ChatGPT uses the AI language model to formulate responses to user queries.
Popular AI-generated content for ChatGPT includes the following:
Teachers and professors were concerned about ChatGPT producing convincing essays, questioning how to prevent students from cheating. In response, OpenAI announced a new AI text classifier in January 2023.
Google Bard is also an AI-powered chatbot that simulates human conversations with natural language processing and machine learning by drawing responses from the internet. Bard originally used LaMDA for dialogue applications but upgraded to Google’s next-generation language model PaLM 2 (Pathways Language Model). This model is better at common sense reasoning, logic and mathematics compared to previous models, Google said in a blog. The company also said this model is faster than previous versions. Bard provides more detailed answers to questions asked than the typical Google search through this large language model.
Bard’s main goal is to retrieve information in a simple answer versus a search engine results page, like digital assistants, such as Alexa and Siri, but with links for users to gather more information. Bard also works as a personal assistant and helps with tasks such as booking vacations, finding existing reservations and helping with meal planning. Bard uses more conversational or natural language queries for search rather than keywords used by search engines. Bard is available to the public and offers content in three languages in 180 countries.
The services of ChatGPT and Bard are similar, with users typing in a query to receive a humanlike response.
In February 2023, Microsoft announced it will release technology for large companies to create and customize their own chatbots using ChatGPT technology. Microsoft will also embed AI-powered search functions into its Bing search engine and Edge browser with a chat experience to aid a user’s search. Google has not announced when it plans to add AI chatbot functionality to its search engine.
The main difference between ChatGPT and Bard is the data source. Bard continually draws information from the internet, so it has the latest information. ChatGPT’s sources end with 2021 data, so it is limited on newer research and information. Bard has more data to gather information in real time by accessing the latest research.
Bard uses Google’s newest language model — PaLM 2. ChatGPT uses GPT-3.5 with GPT-4 technology available in its paid version — ChatGPT Plus.
Bard creates more chunks of information, while ChatGPT creates content in a single text prompt.
At this point, it’s hard to judge which chatbot is better as they are both in their early training days. ChatGPT is efficient at generating and summarizing text requests. Bard does a better job of answering questions with more relevant information. These chatbots are still being trained as users submit feedback, so there may be changes.
Pros of Bard:
Cons of Bard:
Pros of ChatGPT:
Cons of ChatGPT:
There are other AI content generators available. There are also several startups working on their own projects, including ChatSonic, Jasper, Open Assistant and Wordtune. China’s search engine, Baidu, also uses AI with an application called Ernie Bot.
The future of AI in marketing continues to change and adapt as quickly as it started by finding additional uses beyond content generation, such as customer service, email optimization, product recommendations and social media posts.
How to detect AI-generated content
ChatGPT vs. GPT: How are they different?
5 skills needed to become a prompt engineer
Assessing different types of generative AI applications
Successful generative AI examples worth noting
Remote infrastructure management, or RIM, is a comprehensive approach to handling and overseeing an organization’s IT …
Port address translation (PAT) is a type of network address translation (NAT) that maps a network’s private internal IPv4 …
‘Network fabric’ is a general term used to describe underlying data network infrastructure as a whole.
Protected Extensible Authentication Protocol (PEAP) is a security protocol commonly used to protect wireless networks.
The principle of least privilege (POLP) is a concept in computer security that limits users’ access rights to only what is …
DNS over HTTPS (DoH) is a relatively new protocol that encrypts domain name system traffic by passing DNS queries through a …
Digital innovation is the adoption of modern digital technologies by a business.
A business goal is an endpoint, accomplishment or target an organization wants to achieve in the short term or long term.
Vertical SaaS describes a type of software as a service solution created for a specific industry, such as retail, financial …
Employee onboarding involves all the steps needed to get a new employee successfully deployed and productive, while offboarding …
Skill-based learning develops students through hands-on practice and real-world application.
Gamification is a strategy that integrates entertaining and immersive gaming elements into nongame contexts to enhance engagement…
Dynamics 365 is a cloud-based portfolio of business applications from Microsoft that are designed to help organizations improve …
Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a cloud-based suite of products that enable e-commerce businesses to set up e-commerce sites, drive …
Salesforce DX, or SFDX, is a set of software development tools that lets developers build, test and ship many kinds of …
All Rights Reserved, Copyright 1999 – 2023, TechTarget
Privacy Policy
Cookie Preferences
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information