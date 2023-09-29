How to Turn Off an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro – MUO – MakeUseOf

Discover all the ways to turn off your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, even if the physical buttons won’t work or the screen stops registering touches.

If you got yourself a new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro but haven't used an Apple device before, you're probably not sure how to turn it off. But we don't blame you for not knowing that because it's slightly different from how you power off certain Android smartphones.

So, what buttons should you press to turn off an iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max? Read on, as this quick and easy guide will teach you three different ways to power down an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro.

The iPhone X brought a revised shutdown process where holding the Side button (aka the Power button) lets you use Siri on your iPhone 13 instead of turning the phone off. To fix this, Apple came up with new button combinations to turn off an iPhone without a Home button.

Firstly, you can turn off an iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max by pressing and holding the Side button and either of the Volume buttons. When the shutdown screen appears, release the buttons and then drag the power slider to the right. According to an Apple Support document, the shutdown process takes about 30 seconds to complete.

And secondly, you can press and release the Volume Up and then the Volume Down button, followed by holding the Side button until you see the Apple logo. This method immediately stops all running apps and forces the phone to restart. This is the same as pulling the plug on a computer, so do it only if your iPhone freezes.

If hardware buttons on your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro are malfunctioning, go to Settings > General, touch the Shut Down option at the bottom and drag the power off slider to confirm the action.

Apple's voice assistant can power off any iPhone with iOS 15 or later. Just say, "Hey Siri, turn off my iPhone," and confirm hands-free with a "Yes" or hit Power Off in the prompt.

This even works with your iPhone in Airplane Mode because shutting down is among the offline requests that Siri can process in iOS 15 and later without an internet connection.

If an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro doesn't react to button presses or the display becomes unresponsive, wait for the battery to drain.

Should the problem persist following a restart, you must force restart your iPhone and enter Recovery Mode to restore it on a computer.

With multiple ways to restart Face ID-equipped iPhones, we suggest you memorize the above button combinations until turning off your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro becomes second nature.

You won't need to restart your iPhone often, but you can do it at least once weekly. A quick restart quits all the running apps, clears the memory, and reloads iOS, which will often fix performance, battery usage, and software issues.

