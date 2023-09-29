As Dogecoin Price Explodes, These 3 New Altcoins Might 10x – Cryptonews

Dogecoin (DOGE), the cryptocurrency that powers the decentralized dog meme inspired payments blockchain protocol Dogecoin, has fallen by a little over 3.5% this Monday in tandem with a broader pullback in cryptocurrency markets and traditional risk assets like stocks. DOGE/USD last trading in the mid-$0.08s per token.

That means the world’s most popular meme coin is now down about 8% from the six-week highs it posted above $0.09 this weekend. But the DOGE bulls remain confident. The cryptocurrency is still trading higher by about 23% this month and short-term technicals (a rising wedge pattern) point to the likelihood of a continued crawl higher in the coming sessions.

That’s assuming that this week’s barrage of macro risk events, which include highly important Fed, ECB and BoE meetings plus US jobs and ISM survey data, don’t trigger any bearish ructions. If Dogecoin was able to push to the north of its recent highs around $0.09, this would open up the door to a retest of the $0.10 level and a possible run towards early December highs to the north of $0.11.

The rally in Dogecoin is symptomatic of a return in broader cryptocurrency market risk appetite – given Dogecoin was created as a joke, it is seen as a highly speculative investment. If Dogecoin is rallying, that’s usually because investors are piling back into speculative crypto investments. That is certainly the case when you look at the price of some other altcoins, like Solana (up 140% in the last 30 days) and Aptos (up 410% over the same time period).

But investors looking to benefit from a resurgence in cryptocurrency risk appetite shouldn’t only consider tokens that are already trading on exchanges. They should also look at presale tokens – presale investors of successful projects have historically been those who make the best returns.

Analysts at Cryptonews.com have compiled a list of three of the top pre-sale tokens to consider investing in, as they have the potential for big gains when the tokens list in the coming months, assuming Dogecoin’s surge continues.

Meta Masters Guild is an up-and-coming mobile-based web3 gaming ecosystem that is developing a host of fun and addictive games. The games will utilize non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing community members to earn rewards, as well as stake and trade. The platform hopes to in the future host dozens of viral games. Its first game, Meta Karts Racers will be released later this year.

Meta Masters Guild is currently in the fourth stage of its presale of MEMAG tokens, with the presale already one of the hottest of 2023. In just a few weeks, the crypto start-up has already managed to raise a whopping $2.1 million via MEMAG sales. Investors should move quickly to secure their tokens before prices rise again in four days.

Visit Meta Masters Guild Here

The young move-to-earn crypto niche has shown a lot of promise, but early success stories like STEPN have significant limitations that have, so far, prevented them from conquering the mainstream. Fight Out, which touts itself as the future of move-to-earn, wants to change that in 2023.

Fight Out is a brand new web3 fitness application and gym chain that rewards its users for working out, completing challenges, and competing within a first-of-its-kind fitness metaverse. While existing M2E applications such as STEPN only track steps and require expensive non-fungible token (NFT) buy-ins to take part, Fight Out takes a more holistic approach to tracking and rewarding its users for their exercise and activity, and doesn’t require any expensive buy-ins to take part.

Fight Out seeks to combine the physical and web3 worlds. The project aims to eventually acquire gyms across all of the world’s major cities, whilst simultaneously promoting an integrated web3 fitness experience. Meanwhile, at the center of Fight Out’s digital ecosystem will be its smartphone application which, according to Fight Out’s whitepaper, is scheduled for launch in Q2 2023.

The Fight Out app will harness smartphone and wearable technology to measure and track physical performance. The app will have its own in-house tokenized economy, where users can earn rewards for completing M2E tasks, and can mint their own soul-bound token avatar, through which the user will be able to interact with the Fight Out metaverse.

FGHT is the token that powers the Fight Out metaverse ecosystem. FGHT can be used to pay discounted memberships to Fight Out’s gyms and digital products. Users will also pay to enter competitions and leagues with FGHT, and winnings will be paid out in FGHT and FGHT can be used in peer-to-peer fitness wagers.

FGHT is scheduled to list across centralized exchanges in April at $0.033 per token. Investors should move quickly, as if they secure tokens now, they could be sat on paper gains of around 100% by the time the crypto token lists on exchanges at the start of Q2. The project has already raised a massive $3.6 million and may well hit the $15 million hard cap prior to the scheduled end of the presale at the end of March. Investors should move quickly before the price of FGHT tokens rises again in less that 12 hours.

Visit Fight Out Now

The carbon credit industry is projected to be worth $2.4 trillion by 2027. Democratizing access to accrue these benefits is going to massive business in the years ahead and this is something crypto start-up C+Charge hopes to achieve. C+Charge is currently building a blockchain-based Peer-to-Peer (P2P) payment system for EV charging stations that will allow the drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) to earn carbon credits.

C+Charge aims to boost the role of carbon credits as a key incentive for the adoption of EVs. At present, large manufacturers of EVs like Tesla earn millions from selling carbon credits to polluters. C+Charge wants to democratize the carbon credit market by allowing more of these rewards to find themselves in the hands of the EV owners, rather than just the big businesses.

C+Charge has just started its pre-sale of the CCHG token that its platform will use to pay at EV charging stations. Tokens are currently selling for $0.013 each, though by the end of the presale, this will have risen by 80%. Investors interested in getting in early on a promising environmentally friendly cryptocurrency project should move fast, with the project having already raised over $460,000 in just a few weeks since the presale launch.

Investors should note that the remaining tokens could be scooped up quickly. A crypto whale recently scooped up over $99 worth of CCHG in one transaction, as can be verified here on BscScan.

Visit C+Charge here

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

source